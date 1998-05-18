The Great Liberal Smokeout

Since everybody seems to have forgotten, let’s refresh our memories about who pays cigarette taxes. Any sales levy that exacts the same tax from all comers, regardless of ability to pay, is inherently regressive. A sales tax on bread, for example, would exact a relatively higher toll on the poor than on the wealthy, because the poor must spend a higher percentage of their income on food. A cigarette tax is even more regressive than a bread tax, because the poor tend to smoke more heavily than the wealthy. Adding $1.50 to the cost of a pack of cigarettes would cost taxpayers who earn less than $10,000 per year four percent of their income; by contrast, it would cost those earning more than $200,000 per year just one-tenth of a percent of their income, according to Citizens for Tax Justice, a liberal tax-research group.

Ordinarily, such punishment of the lower classes would evoke stirring denunciations from the Ted Kennedys and Marion Wright Edelmans of the world. Yet nothing of the sort has happened. On the contrary, liberal Democrats are championing cigarette taxes far larger than the ones they grudgingly and conditionally acceded to in 1990, and they have made no effort to counterbalance the huge costs such a tax will impose upon the poor. Indeed, they have blithely shrugged off the clear class ramifications of taxing tobacco and, with barely a word of protest, proceeded headlong toward a dubious experiment in government paternalism. Conservatives with ties to the tobacco industry—who are practically the only ones speaking out against this effort—have lambasted this proposal as liberalism run amok, but it would be better described as liberalism betrayed.

Why are the Democrats so eager to soak the poor? The obvious and conventional explanation is the lure of easy financing for new spending programs. Under the current budgetary rules, you must find a source of funding for any new spending initiative. That is, any new spending must be offset by equally large spending cuts or tax increases. In practice, this means that any new spending cannot pass without upsetting some political constituency. But opinion polls show that the public approves of taxing tobacco. Thus, a tobacco tax would provide Democrats with a politically easy way to finance their new domestic agenda.