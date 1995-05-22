The Executive

How did Gingrich accomplish so much? By meticulous time management and hard work. Two examples: with control of the House assured on election night, Gingrich held planning sessions with advisers from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.; over Easter, with the House in a three-week recess, he devoted his time to finishing his book, aided by ghostwriter William Tucker. Gingrich has also learned to think long-term. He made two decisions in early 1994 that facilitated his ascendancy in 1995. The first was to hatch a new test for House Republicans. If they intended to be serious players in the GOP leadership, such as committee chairs, they’d better show it by raising money for Republican challengers. Those who did—activists and team players—iced their positions in the new Gingrich hierarchy. The second decision was the creation of the Contract with America. The ideas weren’t new. But putting them in a package and running on it was. Republican National Chairman Haley Barbour insists that the party out of power in Washington had never before run on a detailed, positive agenda. And while others saw the contract as a set of useful campaign talking points, Gingrich envisioned it, to much ridicule, as the governing document it became. When Congress convened, “there was only one governing entity out there with a plan, House Republicans,” says Barry Jackson, executive director of the House GOP Conference. The White House offered nothing. Nor did Senate Republicans. Gingrich’s contract “filled the vacuum,“ adds Jackson. Now, senators appear on the House floor to watch votes on major issues. And Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania, who won a Senate seat last year after two terms in the House, muses openly about missing out on the action. Serving in the Senate, he grouses, is like watching paint dry.

Last summer, the Gingrich camp made a halfhearted attempt to get Senate Republicans to endorse the contract. There were negotiations with Senators Phil Gramm of Texas and Trent Lott of Mississippi. The negotiations came to nothing, since many senators regarded a joint venture with House members as political slumming. But Gingrich didn’t really care if senators signed on. He figured they’d be slow out of the chute in 1995 and agenda-less, while House Republicans would move swiftly. Once they acted on the contract, it would automatically be the Senate’s job to tackle it. Gingrich guessed right. Gramm, then chairman of the Senate GOP campaign arm, got Senate challengers last fall to endorse seven vague principles, but these attracted little notice. “I don’t remember what they were,” says Blankley dismissively. However, when Gramm wanted to announce them before the contract was signed on the Capitol grounds in September, Gingrich’s sidekick Armey convinced him to hold off. Following the election, Gramm declared the contract to be the Senate agenda.

The first real test of Gingrich’s leadership came fast on the heels of the election. This was picking committee chairs. Gingrich alone chose, ignoring seniority.His requirement that prospective leaders prove their activism had already produced results. In June, he handed out pledge cards for senior Republicans to sign. The pledges were to raise money for Republican challengers. Those who didn’t return signed cards got a nagging phone call from Gingrich. “If you weren’t on board, it was uncool,” says Ed Gillespie, an Armey aide. In 1992, only a dozen Republican incumbents steered money to challengers. In 1994, 140 gave. In special elections early in 1994, Republican House members ponied up $60,000 each for Frank Lucas in Oklahoma and Ron Lewis in Kentucky.Both won formerly Democratic seats. Representatives Tom Bliley of Virginia and Bill Archer of Texas raised more than $500,000 apiece for GOP challengers in the general election. To Gingrich’s surprise, Representative Pat Roberts of Kansas got active, soliciting funds for Lucas from agriculture PACs. Gingrich set minimum fund-raising levels. Ranking Republicans had to tithe $7,500 in 1993 and another $7,500 in 1994 to the National Republican Congressional Committee, freshmen $1,000 each year. The campaign committee is run by Representative Bill Paxon of New York, a Gingrich acolyte.