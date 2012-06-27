Brookings’ MetroMonitor has been, we hope, a steady witness over the past three years, tracking the downs and ups and back-down-agains of economic recession and recovery across the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas each quarter. The story hasn’t often been one of breakthroughs but it has been revealing about the nature of the nation’s sluggish recovery and the extensive variation among the nation’s diverse metro areas.

Now, though, the Monitor has morphed. To celebrate its third anniversary, the Monitor has today shed the text-based format of its youth and reemerged as a fully overhauled, web-based interactive tool containing data through the first quarter of 2012. Live this morning, the new tool provides more comprehensive data and richer visualizations of each metropolitan area’s economic recovery than previously.

Despite its new look, the basic analysis remains the same. It still tracks recovery performance across four indicators: employment, unemployment, output (gross metropolitan product or GMP), and house prices. And it still ranks metro recoveries against each other across those four economic indicators as well as on an index of overall performance.

But the new tool dives even deeper into the dynamics of recovery to provide detail on trends within the industries that are driving the top-line stories. It also presents a complete snapshot of the Monitor’s fourcore indicators, depiciting the pre-recession, recession, and recovery phases of each.