Architecture and the New Package Style

To fracture implies either ultimate faith in and complete acceptance of engineering, or a new situation so complex that the synthesizing method no longer works. In this particular case the building’s design is such that the problems, and the mechanisms used to solve, them are, in a sense, advertised. They have been exposed rather than, as is usual, absorbed. The effect is fascinating in the extreme. One can see, figuratively, the wheels going around, the gears meshing, the pistons pumping—a great display of extraordinary technical skill and ingenuity. Not the least factor in the building’s fascination is the suspicion that all of this bother might have been avoided. How much of it, one wonders, is made necessary by the original arbitrary choice of an envelope? And, in its turn, how defensible is this shape, from the standpoint of the human uses which are the real functions a building is designed to serve? The ability to hear is the essence of an auditorium. A shape which fails to further that ability, and to express its acoustic intent, would seem to be merely a package, not architecture. The MIT auditorium is so brilliant an example of the technocratic approach that it transcends the doctrine. It is architecture. Because of this, perhaps, it excellently exemplifies the style’s characteristics. A building’s form is first very arbitrary and very clear. Its functions are then, more or less ingeniously, stuffed inside that envelope. And, finally, the resulting somewhat unsatisfactory spaces are ameliorated by technical means. The UN Secretariat, with its west facing wall of heat-reflecting glass and huge air-conditioning load is such an example, as are the glass boxes which serve variously as offices, libraries, laboratories and class rooms at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Building in this guise presents very real technical, financial, human and esthetic hazards. It is not safe and sound in the sense that an imitation of the Parthenon appears to be. Why, then, has it been so largely accepted? One reason surely lies in the fact that while the technocratic style is a product of specifically architectural imagination, its doctrinal overtones are generally accepted by engineers and businessmen. Where science is equated with control, each example of the technocratic style is a symbol of its owner’s participation in that control. The institutes of technology are expressing their real leadership in science and engineering. The fact that they are content with a pseudo-scientific device is not surprising. For the past hundred years, our culture has taken very little stock of architecture. As a group, engineers are architects’ most famously unsympathetic clients. The engineers and engineering-oriented businessmen who commission such buildings are obviously responding to their technicality, under the impression, perhaps, that they are experiencing a true architectural expression. But while these reasons for the style’s success are probably the fundamental ones, they do not make anyone the richer. The practical utility of the technocratic approach is in its publicity value, with all this entails in terms of prestige, and in the ability to raise funds, sell Soap or attract brilliant students. The MIT auditorium has been the sensation of the architectural profession since the day it was announced. It will surely be the sensation of the newspaper and magazine world now that it is finished. Like the trylon and perisphere of the late New York World’s Fair, it is ideally suited to function as a trade mark.

Because publicity and prestige are so important, management has come to look upon its buildings not only as shelter, but also as managerial tools for the achievement of these benefits. The technocratic style is closely adapted to this function. It is new, startling, and dearly connected with the sources of power. As such it is far more appropriate to the general purposes of management than the classical revival styles, which the robber barons of the past century had perforce to be content with. As this function is more and more evident, the living functions become less and less important. Thus inadequacies in livability are tolerated which would heretofore have been considered scandalous. The technocrat in building must toe a very fine line. The non-functionalism and blatant phallic symbolism of the trylon and perisphere must be avoided. On the other hand, his “functional” building must not fail to communicate an exciting and easily understood message.

This puts a demand on the technocratic style to be fully visible, in the shortest possible length of time, with the least possible amount of effort. There must be no wondering about what’s around the corner. There must be no question about what the next room is like. There must be no diminution with night, or weather, or age. The style must do for architecture what the Reader’s Digest does for literature. The message—that this is a scientific building, for a leader of science, in a scientific age, must be absolutely obvious. An architecture which solved a variety of living problems in a variety of ways would not be so recognizable. It would be, in fact, scientific, or the architectural equivalent thereof, and would thus involve time, effort and sophistication in order to be appreciated.

In order to perform adequately as symbolic shorthand, the technocratic style must limit itself to absolutely clear, simple and pristine shapes. Thus the universally used abstract forms which, from no matter what angle they are seen, leave one in no doubt as to their whole development. Startling shapes are also of tremendous value, as long as they are simple enough to be grasped instantly. The Greeks, who endlessly refined the temple form, or the New Englanders who teased the salt box, were fascinated by detail and content with their standardized envelope. The technocrat reverses these fields of interest. His details tend to be standardized, while he must search endlessly for novelty in the total envelope. By great good luck all of Euclid is at his disposal—each form well known to every high school graduate, each as recognizable as a symbol of mathematics, geometry, science and technology as the words here used to symbolize them. Between the helical ramps of the much publicized Guggenheim Museum and the tetrahedrons of the equally well publicized Dymaxion domes, there are an almost unlimited series of shapes, all with the right message already built in.