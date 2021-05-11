Architecture and the New Package Style

This attitude might result in nothing more than a serious limitation were it not for the fact that architecture inevitably mirrors the attitudes on which it is based. The architect and client bent on achieving a “scientific” architecture badly want it to look—obviously—that way. This characteristic look is imparted by means of artistic, and therefore irrational devices and, as soon as they are employed, the whole concept collapses. The average technocratic architect uses artistic means to achieve a pseudo-scientific look, and pseudo-scientific thinking to rationalize the resulting lapses from common sense.

The most interesting current example of the scientific approach is undoubtedly MIT’s new auditorium. The building’s envelope is a triangular segment of a sphere, supported at ground level on three points. This form is as arbitrary as it is startling. The architects quite consciously excluded the ability to hear as a factor influencing the building’s shape. To be able to see was as much utility as the spherical segment had to offer. The acoustic properties of the hall were then approached as a separate engineering problem, to be solved in such secondary terms as absorptive veneers, baffles and reflectors—all elements essentially draped within the basic structure. In such cases the acoustic engineer (a physicist and thus a true scientist) becomes, in every sense, an architect. He must not only fix it, as he has always done. He must be highly creative, if the building is not to fall esthetically as well as in its primary purpose. Where this approach is followed consistently, all of those problems which can be met by the engineer are set aside for separate solution, thus reducing to a minimum the number of criteria the envelope must satisfy. This might be called fracturing, as opposed to the classical architectural endeavor to synthesize.

To fracture implies either ultimate faith in and complete acceptance of engineering, or a new situation so complex that the synthesizing method no longer works. In this particular case the building’s design is such that the problems, and the mechanisms used to solve, them are, in a sense, advertised. They have been exposed rather than, as is usual, absorbed. The effect is fascinating in the extreme. One can see, figuratively, the wheels going around, the gears meshing, the pistons pumping—a great display of extraordinary technical skill and ingenuity. Not the least factor in the building’s fascination is the suspicion that all of this bother might have been avoided. How much of it, one wonders, is made necessary by the original arbitrary choice of an envelope? And, in its turn, how defensible is this shape, from the standpoint of the human uses which are the real functions a building is designed to serve? The ability to hear is the essence of an auditorium. A shape which fails to further that ability, and to express its acoustic intent, would seem to be merely a package, not architecture. The MIT auditorium is so brilliant an example of the technocratic approach that it transcends the doctrine. It is architecture. Because of this, perhaps, it excellently exemplifies the style’s characteristics. A building’s form is first very arbitrary and very clear. Its functions are then, more or less ingeniously, stuffed inside that envelope. And, finally, the resulting somewhat unsatisfactory spaces are ameliorated by technical means. The UN Secretariat, with its west facing wall of heat-reflecting glass and huge air-conditioning load is such an example, as are the glass boxes which serve variously as offices, libraries, laboratories and class rooms at the Illinois Institute of Technology.