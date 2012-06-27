So, you think Obama leads by 8 percentage points in the swing states, as suggested by last night’s NBC/WSJ survey? Before you jump on the bandwagon, understand what that entails: a blowout.

In 2008, Obama carried NBC/WSJ’s twelve swing states by 7.7 percentage points. A result like last night’s poll would require a repeat performance, even as most polls show Obama’s standing substantially worse than four years ago.

Obama’s big 7.7 percent advantage was driven by decisive victories in several states, including big states like Michigan and Pennsylvania. Without such large margins of victory, Obama’s narrow wins in populous Ohio, Florida, and North Carolina would have swamped Obama’s impressive showings in tiny Nevada or New Mexico.