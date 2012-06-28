As to what the new Monitor reveals, one insight is that the Intermountain West looked pretty good in the first quarter of the year (all things being equal).

The region’s recovery gained momentum on both jobs and output indicators over the quarter even as the rate of decline in unemployment slowed and house prices dipped. On all fronts the region outperformed the nation, which saw slowing advances on all four indicators.

Still, significant variation in performance across the region’s major metropolitan areas belies a very uneven Mountain recovery—one that recent tepid employment reports suggest may affect second quarter readings.

One group of metros is leading the national recovery--serving the region’s historical role. Most notably, Denver rose rapidly in the economic rankings thanks to considerable job growth--a 1.3-percent increase in employment over the quarter, which ranked fifth nationally. Utah’s consistently strong metros, for their part, added jobs and expanded output once again. Las Vegas, for its part, led the nation on quarterly output growth as production expanded by 1.6 percent, led by leisure and hospitality and a range of services, even while the metro area’s nascent jobs recovery lost ground. Meanwhile Boise’s mild 0.2 percent decline in house prices was among the nation’s smallest; improving housing market conditions continued to buoy Phoenix’s overall recovery as well.

And yet for another group of metros the news was generally worse in the first quarter. Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, and Tucson all languished in the bottom quintiles of their peers on the Monitor’s measure of overall recovery, as did Las Vegas. Successive quarters of output growth in Albuquerque had yet to translate into jobs, and the unemployment rate there actually increased in early 2012. Colorado Springs’ fledgling recovery stagnated in the first quarter too, with employment levels holding flat, the unemployment rate increasing slightly, and output growing at pace with the national economy. House prices in Albuquerque, Las Vegas, and Tucson fell to new lows.