Punishing the Guilty without Admitting the Guilt

For nearly three years they stuck to their resolution in spite of every apparent provocation to disgust and revolt. The testimony which Senator Wheeler’s committee has unearthed proves to the satisfaction of any reasonable person the existence in and around the Department of Justice and in most intimate association with the Attorney General of a group of crooks who sold in one form or another privileges to violate the law. There must have been hundreds of upright men occupying important positions in the administration, in Congress or in private business who knew in general what was going on and who deliberately suppressed the knowledge. They preferred to set as accessories to a flagrant betrayal of public confidence rather than incur the consequences to themselves and their party of participating in a public scandal and exposure. They had a perfectly good opportunity of allowing the facts to come out and of repudiating Daugherty when his impeachment was proposed over a year ago. Instead of which they rallied unanimously to his support, refused to allow any investigation to take place, and browbeat into discouraged silence the Congressman who proposed impeachment. By this behavior the responsible leaders of the Republican party in Congress and in the administration assumed a positive as well as a negative responsibility for the presence of Daugherty and his crooked associates in the law-enforcing department of the federal government.

When, finally, owing to the exposure of Fall, the scandal became too notorious for further concealment, Republican leaders found themselves entangled in an awkward predicament. They realized all too well the impossibility of defending the record of Daugherty as Attorney-General. Neither, under the circumstances, could they forbid an investigation. Yet the consequences of an investigation, as they well knew, would be fatal to Daugherty, embarrassing to the administration and compromising to themselves. The facts had to come out and Daugherty had to go; but at the same time they could not afford to admit that he was as grotesquely unfit to serve as Attorney-General as the exposures indicated. A frank admission to that effect would prove to be an impossible burden to carry during the coming presidential election, and would place all the Republican candidates in a defensive, apologetic and even a humiliating position before the public. Embarrassing as this predicament was, the faced it with a kind of brazen courage. The least costly way out was not to defend Daugherty, and, indeed, actually to throw him out, but at the same time not to admit the truth of the charges against him. Those charges they could condemn as uncorroborated rumors which unscrupulous political opponents were passing on to hysterical and credulous people for the purpose of assassinating the characters of faithful Republicans and defeating Mr. Coolidge for reëlection. By this tortuous method they planned both to get rid of Daugherty and to discredit his opponents. They hoped to protect themselves without assuming the burden of defending Daugherty.

The difficult task of converting the contradictory necessities of the Republican predicament into a plausible policy devolved on poor Mr. Coolidge. He has gone through with it, but he has put up a sorry appearance. Although one of the most faithful purveyors of moral platitudes in these United States, he, like other Republicans, had silently acquiesced in the great betrayal of public confidence. He must have known the kind of man Daugherty was, the character of his cronies and the sort of things they were doing in the Department of Justice. The President’s own intimacy with McLean should have sufficed to enlighten him. But even if by any chance he did not know as Vice-President what had been going on, it was certainly his business to find out soon after he became President. He undoubtedly did find out. The deadly accuracy of his knowledge is revealed by his obvious eagerness to get rid of Daugherty. Yet in spite of what must have been full information about what had been going on in the Department of Justice, the President deliberately assumed in public the innocence of his Attorney-General and hesitated for months to demand the inevitable resignation; and when finally he did jump the hurdle he pretended to the American public that Daugherty still enjoyed the presumption of innocence. His behavior was a contemptible exhibition of subterfuge and disingenuousness which Daugherty was fully justified in stigmatizing as cowardly.