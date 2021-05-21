Punishing the Guilty without Admitting the Guilt

The President’s letter dismissing his Attorney-General is a depressing revelation of his mental obliquity. Mr. Coolidge still does not budge from the official attitude. He gives no sign of possessing any sufficient reason to consider Daugherty guilty of behavior which calls for the Attorney-General’s resignation. Indeed he refers to Daugherty in words which will to many simple Americans seem like an exoneration and which Daugherty interprets and welcomes as such. On his own showing he has, consequently, every reason to stand by his Attorney-General. Nevertheless he demanded Daugherty’s resignation on a purely technical pretext and so brought about by equivocation a convenient result which he did not dare to bring about frankly and loyally.

This method of extracting an ulcerated political tooth without admitting the existence of the ulcer is bound to be demoralizing to American public opinion. It justifies the utmost cynicism and disillusionment on the part of the increasing number of people who consider that complicity in corruption and hypocrisy is a fundamental fact in American politics and economics of today. The Fall and Daugherty scandals offered Mr. Coolidge a rare opportunity of repairing the moral damage the American nation had suffered as a consequence of Harding’s nomination and election. He could by swift, uncompromising, energetic and candid action in exposing the offences and repudiating the offenders have assumed the leadership of those Republicans who would like to see the party reform itself, and he would have won the respect and confidence of his disinterested political opponents. Above all he would have convinced the American people that they are right to place confidence in their government and their rulers. He would have proved that while important public officials might sometimes betray their trust, the government as a whole would react violently in favor of rectitude as soon as its aberration was exposed. He has wholly neglected this opportunity. Throughout the entire episode Mr. Coolidge has done nothing to assist in the exposure of the miscreants and he has said nothing which expressed indignation and scorn at their malefaction and treachery. He has on the contrary done and said what he could to obscure the moral issue. He has used the prodigious influence of his office to prevent the American people from realizing the full enormity of the offence against the credit of the American nation and the trustworthiness of the American government which Daugherty and his crowd with the connivance of so many of his party associates had perpetrated.

The profoundly sinister aspect of this matter is not the fact of the corruption but that so many of the party associates of the malefactors first connived at the offence and then, when the exposure came, deliberately tried to deceive their fellow countrymen as to its meaning. The leading Republican politicians, business men and newspapers have used the exposures chiefly as an excuse, not for condemning the miscreants and undoing their work, but for blackguarding the men who insisted on the exposure. In effect they served notice on anybody who proposed to lay bare corruption in high places that he himself would be shadowed by detectives, bullied and denounced as a malicious slanderer or a hysterical fool. Their attitude is comprehensible only on the hypothesis which the New Republic has persistently urged. The corruption which took place under Harding is not a matter of the aberration of individuals. It flourished as the result of the negative or positive complicity of hundreds of respectable accomplices who vouched for these miscreants to the public and are careful either not to know what is going on behind the screen or to conceal their knowledge. Such is the sad truth about the treason to their fellow-countrymen of both Fall and Daugherty. The people who knew the worst or who proposed to conceal knowledge of it both from themselves and other people are now laboring hard to produce an alibi and to try to prove that the real culprits are the investigators. They will not get away with such an absurdity, but if they do not, it will not be the fault of the press. With a few exceptions the most powerful newspapers in the country have done what they could to assist the Republican leaders in preventing the discreditable revelations from coming out and in falsifying their meaning for the American public.