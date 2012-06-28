“Snub-continent” by Isaac Chotiner

“Pickup Artist” by Noam Scheiber

“The Life Coach” by Eve Fairbanks

“Paper Tigers” by Roger Lowenstein

“Civil Defense” by Kenneth M. Pollack

Features

“Party Boy” by Thomas B. Edsall

“The Enterprising American” by James Kirchick

“The Fixer” by Joshua Hersh

Books and the Arts

FILMS “People in Shadows” by Stanley Kauffmann

BOOKS “Getting to the End” by James Wood

BOOKS “Heavy Thinker” by Robert M. Solow

BOOKS “The Thin Line” by Cass R. Sunstein

BOOKS “Drink and the Old Devil” by Peter Green

POEM “Eugene Wigner Joins the Manattan Project” by John Canaday

BOOKS “Kaddish’s Nose” by Ruth Franklin

Washington Diarist

“Taking the Bait” by Alan Dershowitz