Rotten Apple: New York is the best city in the world ... unless you are a poor child.

NYRB | 18 min (4,454 words)

The American Dream? Well, not exactly. Still, there is nothing quite like a buffalo hunt.

The American Scholar | 11 min (2,859 words)

Twitter may seem like the scrolling suicide note of Western civilization. But it has charmingly revived our culture's epigrammatic impulses.

n+1| 6 min (1,426 words) 