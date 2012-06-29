Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
Rotten Apple: New York is the best city in the world ... unless you are a poor child.
NYRB | 18 min (4,454 words)
The American Dream? Well, not exactly. Still, there is nothing quite like a buffalo hunt.
The American Scholar | 11 min (2,859 words)
Twitter may seem like the scrolling suicide note of Western civilization. But it has charmingly revived our culture's epigrammatic impulses.
n+1| 6 min (1,426 words)