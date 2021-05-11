A Federal Economic Council

Like the French, the German Economic Council is also based upon the idea of the representation of all economic and social groups. But the German Council, which has been in existence since 1920, and which is based upon a special clause in the Weimar Constitution, resembles more an economic parliament than an advisory body. This characteristic is due to the conditions under which the idea originated in Germany during the revolutionary days of 1918-1919. It is because of this that the German Council is larger in size, being composed of 326 members. The greater articulation of economic groups in Germany is reflected in the method of representation, which provides for sixty-eight delegates from agriculture and forestry; sixty-eight from industry; forty-four from banking, commerce and insurance; twenty-four from transport and public utilities; thirty-six from the artisan class; thirty from consumers; sixteen from public officials and teachers; and twenty-four legal and and technical experts appointed by the government and the Reichstag. Within these groups, the number of places is divided equally between employers and employees, to keep a balance between opposing forces.

Being in the nature of an economic parliament, the German Economic Council is not attached to any branch or department of the government. It is an independent body with its own budget, amounting at one time to about $150,000 a year, and keeps in close touch with both the Reichstag and the government. It has the right to examine representatives of the government, and its meetings are open to the government. At first, the main work of the German Council was done in plenary sessions, but these proved unwieldy and since 1923 no plenary sessions have been held. The German Council has found it more convenient to work entirely through standing committees, of which there are eleven. The two most important committees, the economic committee and the social-policy committee, are composed of thirty members each. The economic committee has nine subcommittees on foreign trade, coal, lumber, credit for production and so on. The committees meet periodically, have permanent staffs for carrying on their work and call in experts or representatives of different interests when necessary.

The work of the German Economic Council has differed in its character from that of the French because of the peculiar economic and political conditions of Germany. The Council has not considered large general schemes, but has helped in the solution of emergency problems which have followed one another in Germany since 1920. It has dealt with reparations, housing and rents, cartels and prices, and has studied the problems of shipping and exports. It cannot be said that the policies recommended by the Economic Council have been accepted by the German government. German domestic and foreign policy has been shaped by the exigencies of Germany’s post-war international situation. Neither can it be said that the existence of the Economic Council in Germany has allayed the conflict of interests and points of view which is such a marked feature of political life in present-day Germany. But there can be no question that the Council has helped to bring into clearer view the facts bearing on important economic problems and to elucidate the issues involved in many problems of national and international policy, and that it has been of great assistance in the departmental work of the German government. Its value is attested by a new bill pending in the Reichstag which aims at making the Council more effective by restricting its membership to 151 and by giving it a more definite place in the legal system.