With the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency having recently made new (and vigorously denied) accusations against the record-breaking seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong, it’s tempting to imagine the annual cycling race dampened by scandal when it gets under way this weekend. But, in reality, the accusations came as little surprise to those familiar with the history of the sport. Pick any Tour de France in recent memory and a cloud hangs over the final standings. Six of the first ten finishers in the 2005 Tour have been accused of doping; 13 riders, including two of the favorites, were expelled from the 2006 Tour before it even started. Indeed, were Armstrong to be found guilty, it would mean that only two (Cadel Evans and Carlos Sastre) of the past 16 first-place finishers remained unimpeached on this front.

Is the opprobrium that these accusations have aroused justified? Athletes regularly use extreme physiological enhancement techniques to improve their body. So what’s so bad about chemical enhancement? The arguments against doping can be broken down into three basic categories: doping harms athletes, it harms an athlete’s rivals by providing an unfair advantage, and it undermines sport in society. But for all of these arguments, there are counterarguments.

Let’s take the first—that doping harms athletes. Doping may be one of the lesser evils imposed upon elite athletes’ bodies. In some sports, such as boxing, the risks are self-evident. However, it is a rare professional sport that is not harmful to an athlete’s health. The average career for an American football player, for example, is less than four years, with injury being one of the main reasons for this brevity. Moreover, it is legal to use drugs that actively increase this harm. Athletes regularly take high doses of anti-inflammatory drugs to recover quickly from injury, only to suffer intense side effects of this medication.

Drugs create an unfair advantage, but this cannot be the sole reason for banning them. Doping is just one form of gaining an edge over competitors. The British team that dominated track cycling at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, claiming seven of ten gold medals, had a well-funded and well-oiled support infrastructure, which included superior, though completely legal, equipment. This was termed “technological doping” by its critics. What is the difference between drugs and technological doping? In both cases, those in the know—those with the best resources—get an inside line to success. However, the rules target and punish the use of drugs. If the rule-makers were really serious about addressing “fairness,” they would need to address much more than just the use of drugs.