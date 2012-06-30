1) Pirlo is semi-divine.

He made England look, well, stupid, but that’s not saying much. His real performance for the ages was against a much better Germany side four days later. There was a moment in the first half of the semi-final where you thought he was going to get found out, though. Under pressure in the German half, ball at his feet, for a moment he looked old, frail even. A younger, fitter Özil harried him, and in turning away from the obscenely one-footed Real Madrid star, Pirlo stumbled, putting his right arm down to the turf to steady himself as he fell. Retreating with the ball to just inside his own half he seemed to gain his composure, then with supreme insouciance he sprayed a 30-yard pass out left as if to say, “Hey, Özil, go chase THAT.” From there, one, two more passes, a swivel by Cassano, a cross, and Balotelli had headed home the first goal. But it was Pirlo’s class at the start of the move that stood out, his quarterbacking so beautiful that it caused me to stand up off my couch and yell something profane, followed by the words “peerless” and “Pirlo.” (The atheist in me swears at God; still no lightning bolt; ergo.)

2) Tacky tiki-taka? Tsk.

So what if it’s death by a thousand cuts watching Spain play footy—they are about to win three major tournaments in a row. If I was Spanish, I wouldn’t care if they performed some kind of Stoppardian “short blunt human pyramid” on the half-way line as long as they won. English fans and writers especially hate the Spanish because their play reminds them that Jordan Henderson is the future of their midfield. I grew up with a father who reminded me constantly that “if you keep possession the other team can’t score.” Most everyone else in England said, “lump it forward.” That’s one of the many reasons why I loved my dad.