Beale was the volatile character in the 1976 movie Network, written by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Sidney Lumet. As presented by Peter Finch, he seemed to have a judicious experience, a mixture of Brinkley and Brokaw, a reliability that no one would attribute to Malkovich, Baldwin or Woods. That is not a personal criticism of those three actors. It is a way of explaining why they are always so watchable. But Beale went crazy. He became “the mad prophet of the airways,” and while he was a danger to himself and the nation, his network kept him on because Beale’s audience share was rising. I don’t know if Network counts as “a great film” (in the realm of Ozu, Fassbinder or Bergman), but it is one of the most significant ever made in America, and one of the most alarming.

No one thought Sorkin was going to offer so threatening a figure in The Newsroom. Yet McAvoy starts off as someone close to breakdown. What will redeem him (clear in the first episode) is devotion to the old idea of anchors as smart, brave, liberal intelligences try to speak the truth. Sorkin himself spoke of the show as a “love-letter” to the news. This was a conception of character tried and tested by President Jed Bartlet, otherwise known as Martin Sheen, a beloved guarantor of humane attitudes and the faith in reason and compromise keeping democracy afloat. Sheen is a likeable man, a loyal father, more a token than a movie actor. That he is Charlie’s dad, too, is forgiven or overlooked, though the idea of that father-son disconnect may be the greatest potential in Sheenism.

Will McAvoy isn’t going to exhibit the struggle of such family genes. He may compromise along the way, he has to regain his ex-girlfriend, but he will stand up for TV news just as surely as Bartlet embodied the hope for a functioning democracy. Such sentimental hokum sits uneasily in the wild head of Sorkin (I suspect he fights a daily bipolar contest between Charlie and Martin), beside his high skill with dialogue and narrative. But he is way behind the insights of a modest but pretentious movie like The Ides of March, which shows innate corruption dissolving every iron anchor in sight, or the passing insight of his own The Social Network, that Mark Zuckerberg is a brilliant black hole while the president of Harvard may be a high-minded scoundrel. That is the most challenging work Sorkin has done because it coincided with director David Fincher’s misanthropy, to show that the world was adrift on a sea that no longer honored or insured anchors.

But Sorkin’s range of work is closed to the horrible recognition that our anchors now are papier-mâché. In Network, when Beale is told by the ultimate figure of corporate America (played by Ned Beatty) that he must preach the gospel of business, the dumbfounded anchor asks, “Why me?” to be told, “Because you’re on television, dumbie.” In 1976, before the presidencies of Reagan, Clinton, Bush and Obama, Network was the gleeful diagnosis of our TV state and the way leaders had become ghostly pursuers of a share and camera confidence. So we now have counter-culture anchors—like Jon Stewart, Bill Maher, and Charlie Rose—who like to come on as brainy, cool, and unfoolable. Believe that if you wish, or look at the closing shot of The Ides of March (not even a good film) where the chilled political manager played by Ryan Gosling simply stares into the camera, impassive and abandoned, daring us to speak or exist. Anchors are away, but The Newsroom is just an entertaining throwback to His Girl Friday (1940), that inspiring comedy of remarriage in the newsroom.

David Thomson is the author of The New Biographical Dictionary of Film and The Moment of Psycho: How Alfred Hitchcock Taught America to Love Murder.