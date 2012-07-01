But later in his opinion, Roberts does something sneaky. Although his textual reading of the Commerce Clause and his claim about lack of precedent both turned on the claim that the mandate applied to someone engaged in no commerce at all, he later writes that the main problem was that “most of those regulated by the individual mandate are not currently engaged in any commercial activity involving health care.”

But why did he introduce this new criterion? It's certainly not justified on the basis of precedent. The shipowners and seamen who in the 1790s were required to buy medical insurance were not engaged in any commercial activity involving health care; it was their engagement in shipping and seamen labor that was used to justify their health insurance mandate. Moreover, in the Obamacare case, the challengers implicitly conceded the constitutionality of Obamacare’s employer mandate, which requires all sorts of employers who are not engaged in the health care market to buy health insurance for their employees.

In any case, it is easy to cite many other precedents that violate Roberts' claim that people engaged in one market cannot be forced to buy in another market. Federal law sometimes requires employees to pay fees for union representation even if they do not want that representation and are not engaged in the representation market. Federal law requires corporations to hire independent auditors even though the corporation was not in the audit market. Federal law requires unions to buy insurance bonds even though the union was not previously in the insurance market.

In short, Robert’s analysis could be said to be reasonable in its claim that people engaged in no commerce could not be forced to buy something. But that claim does not apply to Obamacare. One senses that Roberts himself knew this; that would explain why, later in his opinion, he shifted his position, to claim that people who are engaged in commerce can only be forced to buy in the markets in which they are already engaged. But that proposition is not supported by text, history, precedent, or any other analysis that Roberts provided.



Einer Elhauge is a professor at Harvard Law School, founding director of the Petrie-Flom Center in Health Policy, and editor of The Fragmentation of U.S. Health Care—Causes and Solutions (Oxford University Press 2010).