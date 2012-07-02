Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!

Who is Boris Johnson? A practical joker? An out-and-out joke? The next prime minister? Or all of the above?

The New Republic | 5 min (1,272 words)

Is Ralph Nader still a hero? Ron Rosenbaum thinks so ... as long as Nader steers clear of a presidential run.