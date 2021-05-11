Pilgrimage to Jackson

He had tried his parents even as a boy because took what they said literally. “When I heard that being a garbage man was one of the least desirable occupations, I thought of being one because someone had to do the job.” He was 11 when he read of the Children’s Crusades and he ran away to go to Jerusalem to fight for Jesus. “Hadn’t I been taught, didn’t Daddy once say, that nothing was foolish or impossible if only I set my mind to it.” The father who paid this occasional obeisance to illusion was the only father Bill Moore heard; his mind did not respond when the same father, home from his grocery, explained: “You think you can go out in the world and do great things. You think you can become a hero. But you can’t. The world is too large. So just try to be average, to be ordinary. Find your place, stay here and be happy.”

But, in high school, Bill Moore found a teacher who assured him that he needed only courage to save the world. His parents told him that the man was crazy and that Bill must see him no more. Bill obeyed, but he had settled on that poor man all the faith that earlier mystics used to feel at the moment of intimacy with God. In 1944, he went into the Marines, against his father’s will; because his teacher had been a Marine. He had fought on Guam. After the war, his teacher died of cancer, and Bill Moore fled to England, then came back to Johns Hopkins for graduate work. There he began to believe that his teacher had shammed death so that he could become a secret adviser of President Eisenhower’s and that he was even now preparing a high place in these councils for his true and faithful pupil. In 1953, that delusion carried Bill Moore to the hospital in Binghamton; he was discharged as cured only because he decided at last that he had been mistaken, his master must be dead, there was no plan.

His cure had one peculiar result. At the time he was declared insane, his politics were devout but orthodox enough; he thought, for example, that MacArthur was the greatest American and that President Truman should have won the Korean War by invading China. When he came out of the hospital, he was of a different mind. Peace and civil rights movements were what engaged him. He toyed with the idea of a “peace walk” to Vietnam, explaining that he had had a Vietnamese friend a decade earlier “who was sympathetic with the Ho Chi Minh movement for independence for that country. He hoped that his countrymen and mine would never have to fight one another. Now it appears that we do. I have lost touch with him, but I am distressed at the thought of his countrymen and mine killing each other.” But he gave up the idea: “I don’t exactly relish the prospect of being made hash of,” and anyway “I suppose it’s futile to try and pass judgment on people or nations.”