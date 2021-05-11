The Communists and the CIO

For that absence alone makes it possible for subjects as consequential as these to be discussed in terms of schoolboy conspiracies and boarding-school jealousies, as Stolberg discusses them. The CIO, I repeat, is one of the major achievements of the American working class, and in creating it every important working-class group except the old-line leads of the AF of L has cooperated. In terms of its leadership, the group that was once known as the progressives in the AF of L will be credited in history with establishing it, but both the Socialists and the Communists have supported it, and there is nothing in the record, despite Stolberg’s melodrama, to justify an assertion that either has betrayed it. The Communists have certainly gained influence since they dropped the dual unions organized in the Trade Union Unity League, but they have not gained proportionately with the general increase in working-class influence since the CIO came into being. And to write of the CIO in terms of their activities, and to present this mass of rumor and legend as the central fact about the CIO at this time is to reveal an insensitivity to history too gross to be called blind, a bias too distorting to be called prejudice.

By Stolberg’s own account, if his figures are dissociated from his conclusions, the radicals in the CIO constitute an insignificant fraction of the total membership. Of this fraction, that part which is most bitter in assailing “the Stalinists”–the group known commonly as “the Trotskyites”–is itself but a minute part. Of the men at the top of the organization or any of its constituent unions, hardly one is a radical of any tripe. The public gets an exaggerated idea of the influence of radical elements because they are very vocal and make themselves seem more important than they are, at the same time doing a similar service for members of other and opposing radical groups.

When you inquire what the radical minorities are doing in the unions you find them fighting, like any other union man, for better wages and working conditions and fair treatment from their employers. When they quarrel with other individuals inside their own unions–as union members have always quarreled and doubtless always will–it is over the wisdom or unwisdom of specific policies in terms of wages and hours and responsibilities. I am aware of no evidence whatever, and I am unable to find anything specific in Stolberg’s 20,000-word indictment, to prove that any important figure in the CIO, whatever his theoretical ideas in the political field, is working for anything else than to make his union and its fellows stronger and more responsible. Conflicts arise over questions of how this is to be accomplished, and the positions of opposing groups within the unions are, whether they wish it or not, related to the theories of rival political parties and factions. But the effort to solve every such argument in your own favor by declaring that your opponent is taking his orders from Moscow and is out to wreck the union, is not only too simple and easy to be true. It plays directly into the hands of those who prefer weak unions to strong ones, and would like still better none at all, and it makes impossible any intelligent discussion of the issues, of the theories on which opposing views are based, of the quality of leadership charged with carrying out policies that lead to failure or success.