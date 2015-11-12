The Communists and the CIO

In describing how the Amalgamated Clothing Workers set up employer associations in the chaotic, sweatshop-ridden needle-trades industry to protect union standards–a long established practice–Stolberg says, in prose surprisingly labored and confused, “His [Hillman’s] technique has always been to organize employers as well as employees in order to persuade the manufacturers that it is excellent business to deal with the union…But plain experience has shown that his broad view of things cannot psychologically represent labor as well as straight union protection can.” And sometimes Stolberg’s prose is so confusing that I would seem deliberate design could not make it more so, as when he compares the change from craft to industrial unionism to a social convulsion as sweeping as the Civil War–a confusion particularly unfortunate in this case because it is likely to alarm his middle-class audience and because it follows a passage in which Stolberg insists that only fascist violence can destroy the industrial unions.

Aside from its account of the Auto Workers, “Inside the CIO” is negligible. And if there were a more widespread understanding of the background of the dispute in that union it would have been impossible for Stolberg to describe the conflict in the terms he employs. Supporting Martin, he says flatly that the opposition–the Unity group led by Wyndham Mortimer–is Communist, or Stalinist, with no program beyond destroying Martin and “imposing on the union a communist-guided leadership.” The fact that members of the Unity group, including the Reuther brothers, are Socialists, he dismisses as “just a smoke screen.” The Progressives under Martin, he says, want to strengthen to union, renew the General Motors contracts, and organize Ford. The opposition, unable to oppose these objectives, has resorted to slander, trickery and criminal activity, including the misuse of union funds.

The celebrated incident of September 30, 1937, in which Martin greeted union members with a gun in his hand, is described as the result of the Communist plot to embarrass him. The opposition is held responsible for “a great many” of the unauthorized sitdown strikes that followed the General Motors settlement. Mortimer, Stolberg says, was a member of the negotiating committee that agreed to evacuate the factories: “But immediately the word was sent down the line ordering an agitation among the sit-downers to continue the strike.” Lat November, when the agreement with General Motors was being discussed, according to Stolberg, a suitable contract had been worked out but was sabotaged by the opposition and Martin let himself be browbeaten into denouncing it. Now the attacks on Martin have stopped, but the change of heart means nothing because the opposition is following the Communist Party line “and the line changes with the internal situation and the foreign policy of the Soviet Union.”

The situation in the Auto Workers is too complex to be outlined as Stolberg does it, nor can it be adequately treated here. The sitdown strikes were among the greatest in history, the growth o the United Auto Workers in unequaled, and even a slight knowledge of it makes you wonder, not that disputes have followed it, but that so few leaders were unnerved by the power suddenly thrust into their hands. But a few aspects of it will suggest how, because of the lack both of histories of the strike and a general understanding of the issues, Stolberg is able to select incidents capriciously to prove his case.

The members of the Unity group are not, as Stolberg says, Communits or their creatures; they include organizers whose ability was proved in the sitdown strikes and who in some respects have shown a record for strike leadership that no other union in the country can match. That does not prove the Unity group is correct, but it is one of the things that establish its claim as a principled opposition. The importance of the gun incident was not hat Martin was embarrassed, but that it occurred a few days before the Detroit municipal election and is credited with having lost the CIO candidates 20,000 votes; and it was not the dismissal of organizers in a payroll purge, as Stolberg says, but their dismissal at that time (and after an agreement had been made that they would not be dismissed until after the election) that created the crisis. The issues between the two factions are not over organizing Ford, renewing the General Motors agreement and strengthening the union, but involve fundamental questions of tactics, of policy, of timing, of centralization of control, of economic theory. The opposition to the General motors agreement, for example, was not based only on personal hostility to Martin. It involved conflicting views of the severity and duration of the current recession and the position of the automobile industry (and the auto-parts industry) in it. These points are not brought up as defenses of the Unity group, but as evidence of the superficiality and bias of Stolberg’s account and to suggest what the absence of a general understanding of these matters may cost the CIO.

For that absence alone makes it possible for subjects as consequential as these to be discussed in terms of schoolboy conspiracies and boarding-school jealousies, as Stolberg discusses them. The CIO, I repeat, is one of the major achievements of the American working class, and in creating it every important working-class group except the old-line leads of the AF of L has cooperated. In terms of its leadership, the group that was once known as the progressives in the AF of L will be credited in history with establishing it, but both the Socialists and the Communists have supported it, and there is nothing in the record, despite Stolberg’s melodrama, to justify an assertion that either has betrayed it. The Communists have certainly gained influence since they dropped the dual unions organized in the Trade Union Unity League, but they have not gained proportionately with the general increase in working-class influence since the CIO came into being. And to write of the CIO in terms of their activities, and to present this mass of rumor and legend as the central fact about the CIO at this time is to reveal an insensitivity to history too gross to be called blind, a bias too distorting to be called prejudice.

By Stolberg’s own account, if his figures are dissociated from his conclusions, the radicals in the CIO constitute an insignificant fraction of the total membership. Of this fraction, that part which is most bitter in assailing “the Stalinists”–the group known commonly as “the Trotskyites”–is itself but a minute part. Of the men at the top of the organization or any of its constituent unions, hardly one is a radical of any tripe. The public gets an exaggerated idea of the influence of radical elements because they are very vocal and make themselves seem more important than they are, at the same time doing a similar service for members of other and opposing radical groups.

When you inquire what the radical minorities are doing in the unions you find them fighting, like any other union man, for better wages and working conditions and fair treatment from their employers. When they quarrel with other individuals inside their own unions–as union members have always quarreled and doubtless always will–it is over the wisdom or unwisdom of specific policies in terms of wages and hours and responsibilities. I am aware of no evidence whatever, and I am unable to find anything specific in Stolberg’s 20,000-word indictment, to prove that any important figure in the CIO, whatever his theoretical ideas in the political field, is working for anything else than to make his union and its fellows stronger and more responsible. Conflicts arise over questions of how this is to be accomplished, and the positions of opposing groups within the unions are, whether they wish it or not, related to the theories of rival political parties and factions. But the effort to solve every such argument in your own favor by declaring that your opponent is taking his orders from Moscow and is out to wreck the union, is not only too simple and easy to be true. It plays directly into the hands of those who prefer weak unions to strong ones, and would like still better none at all, and it makes impossible any intelligent discussion of the issues, of the theories on which opposing views are based, of the quality of leadership charged with carrying out policies that lead to failure or success.

The record of the CIO is the greatest in American labor history, and not merely in terms of its numerical growth. If it should be destroyed tomorrow, or if it should disintegrate as a result of the disputes Stolerg finds within it, its brief career would still necessarily be studied by historians as a central fact of this period–for its part in inspiring labor legislation, in shattering entrenched political groups like the Republican machine in Pennsylvania or Tammany in New York, for the social consequences involved in its transformation of anti-union strongholds like Detroit and Pittsburgh into relatively strong union cities, for its role as a stabilizing force in labor disputes that had been, before its emergence, sporadic and convulsive. If it should disappear overnight, historians would still be justified in ranking its leaders with the dominant political figures of its years, its policies with those of the major political parties, its strikes, it victories and defeats, its collisions with the AF of L as events comparable importance with acts of the Roosevelt administration and the swings of the economic cycle.

The CIO has made its gains without creating a nationwide panic, without creating fears of an imminent revolution–a fear that, however unjustified, arose when the Knights of Labor and the AF of L grew far less rapidly. It has grown with no scandals on its record comparable to the seriousness of the charges of dynamiting brought against the Western Federation of Miners–with no scandals, indeed, except Harry Bridges’ Australian birth, the impoliteness of some seamen on a freighter, and the gossip Stolberg has collected. It has grown peacefully. You have only to think back on the violent strikes in the summer of 1934, in Toledo, Minneapolis, San Francisco and in the textile industry, to realize how the mod of labor has changed since the CIO appeared, and to see how completely those desperate lunges on the part of the working class have given way to confidence in a relatively orderly advance.

But it has grown without stimulating the historians or the journalists whose function it should be to make its struggles intelligible to the general public. In its rise it has created a kind of cultural vacuum, producing a need for volumes of analysis, of history, of legends, and defeats. This is one of its mistakes that Stolberg does not list: its failure to encourage a working-class literature–candid and realistic accounts of every strike, the set-up in every industrial town, matters of policy and strategy and disputes within and without–that by its very existence would make writing like Stolberg’s impossible.