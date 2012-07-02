It’s over, and very fine it was, not to say awe-inspiring. I doubt whether Vicente del Bosque quite felt like like Sir Alex Ferguson after Manchester United annihilated Arsenal 8-2 the start of last season, “You don’t want to score any more,” but neither he or any of us can have guessed how one-sided the final would be. So formidable against Germany, Italy crumpled in the face of —what? if not the best team ever, then one of the three or four best there have ever been.

To compare Spain today with the Hungarians of 60 years ago or the Brazilians of 40 years ago is pointless, although just glancing at old footage is to be reminded how alarmingly fitter and faster even the most ordinary players now are than those legends of yore (the great Brazil midfielder Gérson was said to train on four packs of cigarettes a day, which might explain why he was better at long pin-point passes than at sprinting). Let’s just say that we are very lucky to see these Spaniards, and very lucky to have had Euro 2012.

We feel for the Italians, and it was wretched luck that they had to play most of the second half with ten men, though would they have beaten Spain with fifteen men? Simply by battling their way through to the final, Italy awarded themselves the honour of losing which would have befallen any team facing Spain in the final. And Spain played in way which confounded all the fatuous critics. They don’t have any real striker? Well, who needs one when David Silva can score a goal of the kind he did from “midfield” and Jordi Alba another from “defence”? Like the Dutch “total football” team of the 1970s, Spain are reinventing the game.