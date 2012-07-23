In part, the traffic in sex charges marked a return to the slash-and-burn political discourse of the early Republic. But in part it signaled something new: a breakdown of the culture by which authority was established. Fox News founded an alternative cognitive universe because a power-hungry billionaire saw fit to invest in it. Professionals caved in to amateurs. The late Tim Russert saw fit to usher Rush Limbaugh onto Meet the Press to present his learned views on Iraq. (When I questioned Russert about this decision, his response was, “He speaks to twenty million people,” not “He knows about Iraq.”) The landscape was ripe for a CNBC reporter named Rick Santelli, himself a former trader and financial executive, to launch the Tea Party movement with a cri de coeur over an establishment-run “news network.”

If ordinary journalism was the art of learning how to establish facts and knowing which ones count, the profession threw in the towel when the much-touted Golden Age of Vietnam and Watergate was barely over. A journalism career could now handily begin with opinion. Russert himself began his career as a political operative. So did Patrick Buchanan, George Will, Chris Matthews, George Stephanopoulos, Diane Sawyer, James Carville, Lawrence O’Donnell, and for that matter, Michael Moore. In 1994, the networks broke into regular programming to “cover” the police pursuit of O. J. Simpson across the L.A. freeways. Just as the line between news and opinion got blurred, so did the line between news and politics, and news and entertainment. “All the news that’s fit to print” was hopelessly retro—a sepia slogan in a neon world.

In the 1990s, there were new channels, and therefore new megaphones; and the profession scrambled for legitimacy. It offered little to impede the right-wing assault. Racy or dubious stories were “out there,” and therefore deemed reportable by the mainstream. About the ideological loading of the best-financed elements of the new dispensation, the authors are pointed, though they could be still more so. They observe that in 2003, when MSNBC hired the right-wing Michael Savage and canceled the liberal Donahue, claiming poor ratings, Donahue was MSNBC’s highest-rated talk show. But for all such concessions, the authors fail to explain why the right wing still thought that the established media had become what Sarah Palin called “lamestream.”

From the 1960s on, national consensus about the nature of reality had withered. Right-wing dissenters purchased their own institution, while even apolitical folks were losing a good deal of their faith in the establishment. And why not? The authors tell us that network news reports on economic inequality numbered a grand total of five during the period 2000-2007—a burst of attention, I suppose, compared with the three that aired during the entire decade of the 1990s. Williams and Delli Carpini show how poor a job mainstream journalism did at reporting the transformation of earthly life by rampant climate change. The puffball interrogations of Jim Lehrer and the he-said-she-said dumb-show of “Swift Boat Veterans for Truth” were the best the establishment could offer when confronting a whole faction of Americans devoted to shoddiness, fraud, and fakery. The housing bubble had a wonderful press while it lasted, while the repeal of Glass-Steagall in 1999 barely registered. Yet the left failed to mount its own counter, for reasons the authors do not explore.

Williams and Delli Carpini are indisputably right when they point out that straight-out entertainment (Comedy Central’s Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, and many movies) loom large in the new media configuration. They are right that chat-rooms and interactivity aerate the new chaotic order of media, and also that the new channels have their own insularity. They tread well-trodden ground when they demonstrate how the establishment collapsed into the arms of the Bush administration after September 11, 2001. They find pluses and minuses in the new dispensation, but hedge their bets with a profusion of “to be sure” sentences and anodyne space-fillers like this one: “The democratic potential of the new media is also worth struggling to preserve and enhance.” They strain to surpass the obvious about the new confusion. They want journalism that is transparent, pluralist, given to verisimilitude (a softer version of objectivity), and encouraging of political engagement—but who doesn’t? They want to resist the old Progressive model of professional gatekeeping, but still want a media that could be tutelary as the old (inadequate) model proposed. One can sympathize with their dilemma, but academic muffling is a confinement. The deep truth is that the world is too dangerously, irresponsibly run to be adequately addressed by either the old stuffy journalism or the new disorderly kind.