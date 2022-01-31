The Fascination of Henry Adams

President John Quincy Adams’s grandson Henry, the most inclusive and most farseeing historical imagination in our literature, regarded himself as a mere spectator of the political game. He had his own reasons for calling himself a “failure”: every Adams was one. Success in politics always means another man’s defeat; it is a dirty game that leaves everyone empty and disillusioned. That is a typical observation in these many brilliant letters—an incomparable commentary on politics, literature, science, and the world at large in the last half of the nineteenth century. John Quincy Adams won the Presidency in 1824 by making a deal with Henry Clay that damaged his reputation and made him a powerless President. Typically, he attributed his unpopularity to the inability of lesser minds to share his executive vision. The whole superfluous revenue should have “checkered [the Union] over with railroads and canals.” The President sought a national university at Washington. When there was not a single astronomical observatory in the Western Hemisphere, he was ridiculed for advocating in his first message to Congress “lighthouses of the skies.” It was a matter of course that “governments are invested with power to one end—the progressive improvement of the condition of the governed.”

John Quincy Adams was alarmingly an intellectual. His father John Adams, the future first Vice President and second President, took little John Quincy along when he went to France as a commissioner during the Revolutionary War. “J.Q.A.” began his higher education in Paris—at eleven. At thirteen he was at the University of Leiden, where he began the fullest diary of public life kept by a modern statesman. At twenty he was out of Harvard and was soon ready to practice law in Boston. But he disliked the law and was to refuse a seat on the Supreme Court. At twenty-seven he was minister to Holland and thereafter minister to Prussia, U.S. Senator from Massachusetts (while Boylston Professor of Rhetoric at Harvard), minister to Russia, chief of the delegation at Ghent that drew up the treaty with England ending the War of 1812, minister to England. As Monroe’s Secretary of State, he negotiated the Florida treaty with Spain, got the Oregon boundary dispute postponed, secured the recognition of the independence from Spain of the Latin American countries, drafted the Monroe Doctrine, and himself did the research for the classic report he wrote on weights and measures. After being defeated for a second Presidential term by Andrew Jackson, he served as a congressman from Massachusetts for seventeen years. At eighty-one “Old Man Eloquent,” as he was now called, collapsed and died in the House of Representatives after securing the defeat of the South’s “Gag Bill” prohibiting the discussion of slavery.

I keep John Quincy Adams over my desk because I am fascinated by intellectuals in politics. From Robespierre to de Gaulle, the Adamses to Woodrow Wilson, they are so steeped in the past and confident of the future. (Like Trotsky, they are always surprised by their frustrations.) For four generations, either as statesmen or historians—the two Presidents were both—the Adamses were at the center of American politics. As early as 1869, they were the only Americans listed in Francis Galton’s pioneer study, Hereditary Genius. But ending with and in Henry Adams, perhaps the most gifted, certainly the most theatrically disillusioned of them all, the family history, as Henry’s father Charles Francis Adams said, “was not a pleasant history to remember.”