The Fascination of Henry Adams

The daguerreotype over my desk well represents the sour, combative, fiercely concentrated intellect of the sixth President of the United States. With the possible exception of Thomas Jefferson, this was the most remarkable mind ever to attempt direction of the nation’s affairs. Yet he was almost totally ineffective in the White House—a failure that, with his unusual comic objectivity, he attributed as much to his pursuit of moral perfection as he did to the baseness of politicians.

President John Quincy Adams’s grandson Henry, the most inclusive and most farseeing historical imagination in our literature, regarded himself as a mere spectator of the political game. He had his own reasons for calling himself a “failure”: every Adams was one. Success in politics always means another man’s defeat; it is a dirty game that leaves everyone empty and disillusioned. That is a typical observation in these many brilliant letters—an incomparable commentary on politics, literature, science, and the world at large in the last half of the nineteenth century. John Quincy Adams won the Presidency in 1824 by making a deal with Henry Clay that damaged his reputation and made him a powerless President. Typically, he attributed his unpopularity to the inability of lesser minds to share his executive vision. The whole superfluous revenue should have “checkered [the Union] over with railroads and canals.” The President sought a national university at Washington. When there was not a single astronomical observatory in the Western Hemisphere, he was ridiculed for advocating in his first message to Congress “lighthouses of the skies.” It was a matter of course that “governments are invested with power to one end—the progressive improvement of the condition of the governed.”

John Quincy Adams was alarmingly an intellectual. His father John Adams, the future first Vice President and second President, took little John Quincy along when he went to France as a commissioner during the Revolutionary War. “J.Q.A.” began his higher education in Paris—at eleven. At thirteen he was at the University of Leiden, where he began the fullest diary of public life kept by a modern statesman. At twenty he was out of Harvard and was soon ready to practice law in Boston. But he disliked the law and was to refuse a seat on the Supreme Court. At twenty-seven he was minister to Holland and thereafter minister to Prussia, U.S. Senator from Massachusetts (while Boylston Professor of Rhetoric at Harvard), minister to Russia, chief of the delegation at Ghent that drew up the treaty with England ending the War of 1812, minister to England. As Monroe’s Secretary of State, he negotiated the Florida treaty with Spain, got the Oregon boundary dispute postponed, secured the recognition of the independence from Spain of the Latin American countries, drafted the Monroe Doctrine, and himself did the research for the classic report he wrote on weights and measures. After being defeated for a second Presidential term by Andrew Jackson, he served as a congressman from Massachusetts for seventeen years. At eighty-one “Old Man Eloquent,” as he was now called, collapsed and died in the House of Representatives after securing the defeat of the South’s “Gag Bill” prohibiting the discussion of slavery.