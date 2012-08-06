LEGALLY SPEAKING, IT was the conference that met in Paris in November 1990, attended by representatives of a reunited Germany and a then fragile Soviet Union, that ended World War II. As to when the war began, the Americans were clearly latecomers to the conflict, following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Within days, Hitler had declared war on the United States, which represented for the Fuhrer the hub of the cosmopolitan, Jewish-inspired threat to Aryan civilization that the Nazis had a mission to smash. So the United States, under attack, belatedly joined a world war: one that the other superpower, the Soviet Union, itself under attack, had belatedly joined six months previously. And meanwhile, back in 1940-1941, it had been the Greeks who had borne the brunt of German aggression; and before them, the French and other northern European countries in 1940; and before them, the Poles. It was in defense of Poland that Britain and France declared war in September 1939.

That last date is still the most widely accepted one for the beginning of World War II. But if it was indeed a global conflict, as signalled by the way that Pearl Harbor brought the United States into a war on two fronts, surely its origins in Asia deserve more recognition. Was the clash of Japanese and Chinese forces at the Marco Polo Bridge in July 1937 the beginning not only of a formal Sino-Japanese war, but also of the ensuing global conflict? And if so, should its origins not be dated further back, to the Japanese invasion of Manchuria in 1931-1932? For that event locked these two countries into an Asian power struggle and also faced the League of Nations in Geneva with a peacekeeping challenge that it was incapable of meeting. So World War I was not, after all, the war to end all war, but, as some eminent historians argue, the first phase of a conflict encompassing much of the twentieth century.

Antony Beevor shows himself well aware of these different interpretations. He has already written with distinction on some of the key military developments, not only in his early works on the Spanish civil war and the Greek campaign, but also on his ground-breaking studies of the eastern front, especially Berlin: The Downfall. If Beevor opts for the familiar dating of the war as 1939-1945, it is not through lack of cognizance. He is dealing with six years in which this war was the most important development on our planet, not only for combatants but in ways that few non-combatants entirely escaped. “The Second World War, with its global ramifications, was the greatest man-made disaster in history,” he concludes, with sober authority.

Many of his readers will already be aware that six million Jews were killed, all too many of them among the fourteen million who died in the contested territories of Eastern Europe. The scale of Soviet deaths—perhaps nine million soldiers and eighteen million civilians—is likewise shocking. But recent estimates that up to fifty million Chinese died, although less familiar to Western readers, account for the numerical bulk of the appalling reckoning of war deaths that Beevor suggests—perhaps seventy million in all.