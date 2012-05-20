GENERAL ARTICLES
TRB: “Unobstructed View” by the Editors
“Comment: The Trouble with Lawyers” by the Editors
“The F-15 Sale” by the Editors
“White House Watch: Change of Life” by John Osborne
“Sourcery” by Alan Green and Kay Manning
“An Angry Visit” by Colin Legum
“Carter in November” by Ken Bode
“Carter in 1980” by Henry Fairlie
“The Man Behind the Cardigan” by Gary Trudeau
ARTS AND LIVES
“Onward to the Past” by Stanley Kauffmann
“Three Poems” by Angel González
“Liberal Ghosts” by James Q. Wilson
“The New Republic Moves Uptown” by Malcolm Cowley
BOOKS CONSIDERED
“New York Jew by Alfred Kazin” by George Stade
“The World within the Word by William H. Gass” by John Domini
“Critical Encounters by Nona Balakian” by Joyce Carol Oates
“Captain Pantoja and the Special Service by Mario Vargas Llosa” by Bell Gale Chevigny
“Freaks by Leslie Fiedler” by Steven G. Kellman
WASHINGTON DIARIST
“Truth in Packaging” by TNR Staff