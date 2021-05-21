Are the Republicans a Party?

Obviously, there underlies such divisions continued over a long period a deepseated antagonism on fundamentals. It cannot be accounted for by ordinary factional differences, or, as the regulars contended in 1912, by personal ambition. It is an antagonism growing out of opposing economic interests, and coloring social views. That was true between 1908 and 1912 and it is true now, no matter what particular aspects the conflict may assume. No better illustration of this can be had than a brief and unimportant exchange between Mr. Mills, of New York, and Mr. Green, of Iowa, in the debate over the gift tax while the tax bill was in the House.

Mr. Green wanted to enact a gift tax because he believed it would increase revenues under the surtaxes and the estates taxes by serving as a barrier to evasions. Mr. Mills, an opponent of high surtaxes and of increased estate taxes, fought the gift tax. The West wanted to tax the rich to relieve the poor. The East wanted to relieve the rich, and argued such relief to be best for the country. So much for the opposed economic views. As to the social consequence of these opposed views: Mr. Mills, in the manner of one putting a poser, inquired whether Mr. Green would tax the gift of a $10,000 necklace given by a man to his wife at Christmas. And Mr. Green almost jubilantly replied that it would be most desirable so to tax ostentation. Mr. Green is not a La Follette man; he had been counted a regular until the tax fight opened.

There is every reason to believe that the antagonism will become stronger, not weaker, in the future. The powerful conservatives of the East see no protection for their interests and their convictions save in the Republican party. They cannot turn to the Democratic party, since, whatever its deficiencies, it leans toward progressivism, not alone because of the direction given it in the Wilson administration, but because its popular strength is among the small farmers of the South and the wage-earners of the North. Hence, the Eastern conservatives must at any cost retain their grip on the Republican organization, unless they are willing to relinquish political control, which they are far from considering. And this grip is bound to be opposed by the West with increasing vigor and increasing strength, because the West is steadily formulating a semi-radical social theory in addition to its semi-radical economic interest. It is developing an educated semi-radicalism.

It is to be gravely doubted that such a struggle can go on indefinitely without tearing the Republican party wide open, and destroying it as the piece of political mechanism the country has used most of the time since the Civil War. A party cannot suffer such futility as it has shown in the tax fight without paying a severe penalty. The danger to the party organization goes farther than the effects of internecine strife. It goes to the very roots of popular confidence in it. Ours is a party government. Good or bad, conservative or radical, a party must have formulated and accepted ideas and purposes—as the Republican party had for many years—else it becomes insufficient as an instrument in the hands of the country. Clearly, the Republican party has none, and has no prospects of evolving any.