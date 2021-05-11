Are the Republicans a Party?

There is every reason to believe that the antagonism will become stronger, not weaker, in the future. The powerful conservatives of the East see no protection for their interests and their convictions save in the Republican party. They cannot turn to the Democratic party, since, whatever its deficiencies, it leans toward progressivism, not alone because of the direction given it in the Wilson administration, but because its popular strength is among the small farmers of the South and the wage-earners of the North. Hence, the Eastern conservatives must at any cost retain their grip on the Republican organization, unless they are willing to relinquish political control, which they are far from considering. And this grip is bound to be opposed by the West with increasing vigor and increasing strength, because the West is steadily formulating a semi-radical social theory in addition to its semi-radical economic interest. It is developing an educated semi-radicalism.

It is to be gravely doubted that such a struggle can go on indefinitely without tearing the Republican party wide open, and destroying it as the piece of political mechanism the country has used most of the time since the Civil War. A party cannot suffer such futility as it has shown in the tax fight without paying a severe penalty. The danger to the party organization goes farther than the effects of internecine strife. It goes to the very roots of popular confidence in it. Ours is a party government. Good or bad, conservative or radical, a party must have formulated and accepted ideas and purposes—as the Republican party had for many years—else it becomes insufficient as an instrument in the hands of the country. Clearly, the Republican party has none, and has no prospects of evolving any.

To make the danger to the Republican party on that score more pronounced, there is the fact that the Democratic party presented an exactly opposite picture in the tax fight. I do not discuss here the merits of the Democratic position on taxes. I merely point to the fact that, as a party, it was able to formulate a definite policy, based upon an economic and social theory that certainly is arguable, and then was able to sustain its policy by a united front. In other words, it was a political party in fact, not merely in name. More, the little group of radicals in the House was able to do precisely the same thing. After all the pulling and hauling in the name of Republicanism that the regulars were able to do, there remained the La Follette bloc, actually swinging the balance of power, and, in sum, presenting a picture of party action far beyond the powers of the Republicans. Both Democrats and La Follette radicals proved themselves political agencies with the power to act, without which no political agency is worth its salt, and the Republicans proved themselves an agency without power to act—except on terms dictated to them.