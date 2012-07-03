Against this backdrop, members of the reform commission began jumping ship, and much of the action shifted to behind-the-scenes efforts led by the prime minister, who reportedly demanded that the religious parties soften their position. These parties now seem disposed at least to negotiate.

But on another front, Netanyahu told the Keshev Committee that he would not bring its proposals up for a vote if they exempted Arab Israelis from national service. Although many committee members regarded such a mandate as divisive and unenforceable, it was supported by most of the government coalition, including not only the right-wing parties but also by part of Kadima, which could split over the issue. haredim religious leaders reacted bitterly to the stepped-up pressure, accusing Netanyahu of putting his new partnership with Kadima ahead of the 35-year bond between Likud and the religious parties. The heads of those parties threatened that if the coalition rammed an unacceptable law down their throats, they would not participate in any future government headed by Netanyahu.

With an August 1 deadline looming, matters have come to a head this week. On Monday, Netanyahu disbanded the committee. In response, Vice Premier Shaul Mofaz, the head of Kadima, threatened to pull his party out of the government coalition, accusing Netanyahu of squandering an historic opportunity by capitulating to his religious coalition partners. Other key players have dug in as well. Avigdor Lieberman firmly reiterated his party’s position: “Every Israeli who reaches age 18 must be drafted either to the army or the civilian service.” And he rejected compromise proposals to defer the service of young haredim until their early 20s, insisting that their entry into mandatory service should not be postponed, “not for two months and not for two days.” A leader of the largest religious party responded in kind: “Studying the Torah is a legitimate way of serving the state.” The leader of another religious party rejected all talk of compromise: “Whoever wants to study will study,” he said.

Not surprisingly, an editorial war has also broken out. Aluf Benn, the editor-in-chief of the left-leaning Haarezt, which is sympathetic to both secular and Arab demands, is proposing a radical shift of policy. Coercing Arab and haredim youth to serve, he argues, is doomed to fail. It’s time to abandon what he regards as the outdated fiction that military service is the vehicle of civic integration. This doesn’t mean that current inequalities—obligations for some, exemptions for others—must continue: “There is another way of achieving a shared burden—removing it, striking down mandatory military service, and turning the IDF into a professional army that will enlist only those who desire to do so.”

The lead editorial in the Jerusalem Post, which leans right and is more sympathetic to haredim claims, takes an altogether different tack. It argues that a gradual sea-change has been taking place in haredim society over the past decade: not only are more of them in the paid workforce, but also the number performing military service has risen from a handful to about 2,700—just a fraction of those eligible to serve, but tangible progress nonetheless. Because the Keshev Committee seemed bent on a direct confrontation with the haredim that could have destroyed the chances for continuing progress, Prime Minister Netanyahu “wisely decided to disband it before irreparable damage was done.” His challenge now is to propose new policies that will accelerate the progress of the past decade without forcing the haredim community into all-out resistance.

The stakes are very high, not only for the government, but also for Israeli society. Secular Israelis, along with religious moderates, are fed up with what they regard as special privileges the haredim have exploited their political clout to extort. But both young haredim and young Arabs may well respond to service mandates with civil disobedience. Efforts to promote civic integration could end up backfiring. Moderate, enforceable steps to expand the percentage of young Israelis performing some form of service might set in motion a virtuous circle that could lay the foundation for further advances. But it is an open question whether enough parties to the controversy would be willing to compromise. Meanwhile, the social divisions that have dogged Israel since its founding continue to fester.

To maximize his room for maneuver, Netanyahu wants to maintain the widest possible coalition. But he may no longer have that luxury. The Supreme Court could end up forcing him to choose between the center and the religious right. And the clock is ticking.