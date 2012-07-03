BEIJING, CHINA— On a Friday evening in May, more than 50,000 green-clad Beijingers streamed into Worker’s Stadium to watch the local soccer team, the Beijing National Security, play the Guizhou Harmonious Relations. Harmonious Relations lost that night, in more ways than one. The drone of vuvuzelas was punctuated with periodic chanting, mostly variations on the unprintable-in-English term shabi. (A polite translation might be “dumb vagina.”) When a Guizhou player subbed out, the Beijing fans hassled his replacement: “Shabi, big shabi, the more you change, the more you’re a shabi.” While the taunts were directed at the opposition, it occurred to me, sitting in the bleachers among the rowdy yet remarkably sober teenage fans, that they could be addressing Chinese soccer itself.

Soccer is one of the most popular spectator sports in China. Games between teams belonging to the domestic Chinese Super League (CSL), the top professional league in China, regularly draw crowds in the tens of thousands, plus millions of eyeballs on television, while the 2004 Asian Cup between China and Japan was the most-watched sports event in Chinese history. The CSL sold more than 4.2 million tickets in 2011, with an average game turnout of 17,651—greater than that of any other Asian league. While ticket prices fluctuate, a rough estimate of 50 yuan per ticket (that’s how much I paid a friendly scalper) would put the CSL’s annual revenue at around 210 million yuan, or $33 million. The widespread appreciation makes sense, considering the Chinese claim to have invented the sport: A team-based ball-kicking game called cuju became popular as early as the Han Dynasty. As international contests expanded in the early twentieth century, Team China enjoyed a hot streak, winning the Far Eastern Games six times in a row between 1915 and 1925.

But in recent decades, Chinese soccer has suffered. The men’s national team scored zero points in three games at the 2002 World Cup, the last one for which it qualified. Since 1988, it has only made it into the Olympics once, in 2008, and that was because it hosted. The team’s performance then was most notable for a Chinese fullback nailing a Belgian player in the crotch. Despite having the world’s largest population, China now ranks seventy-third in the world in men’s soccer, according to FIFA, down from thirty-seventh in 1998, though better than its 104–place ranking in 2009. The women’s national team isn’t quite as awful—it won the Asian Football Confederation Cup in 2006—but its success hasn’t compensated for the men’s failure. Outside Beijing’s Olympic Sports Center, I asked ten-year-old Qiang Guoming, who was coming from soccer practice with his weekend youth team, which was better, his team or the national team. “Ours,” he said without pausing. “They stink.”

OF ALL THE troubles plaguing Chinese soccer, corruption is the most publicized. Bribery convictions have soiled the sport from top to bottom in recent years: CFA deputy chief Yang Yimin accepted $200,000 in bribes and was sentenced to ten and half years in prison; former head of referees Zhang Jianqiang took $433,000 and got 12 years; and the ref known as the “Golden Whistle” (for his reputation for fairness) took $128,000 and received five and a half years. On June 13, courts sentenced another eleven players and officials, including former CFA head Nan Yong, to prison terms for match-fixing and bribery. The sport’s hand-greasing culture runs deep: Coaches pay off government officials in order to get hired, and players in turn bribe coaches for spots on professional teams. Nan Yong once quoted the price of a spot on the national team as 100,000 yuan, or about $16,000.