School Daze: If you want to understand America’s enduring church-state debates, the place to look is in the classroom. 

The New Republic | 5 min (1,233 words)

Forget the Cuban Missile Crisis: There was a more dangerous war in Asia that JFK did his best to contain. And its legacy is still being felt.

The National Interest | 13 min (3,179 words)

The Pakistani people are facing fuel shortages, massive corruption, and the threat from jihadists. Even worse, the country’s minorities are being relentlessly slaughtered.

Dawn | 4 min (949 words) 

Egypt’s president has been called a placeholder and a weakling. Don’t believe it. We should stop underestimating Mohammed Morsi.

Slate | 8 min (1,980 words)   