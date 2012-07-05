On Friday the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the latest monthly employment report and, at that point, the political conversation will probably turn away from health care and back to the economy. But with nothing to do between now and then—except enjoy time with your family, if, like me, you’re still on vacation—Washington is preoccupied with the debate over whether the individual mandate is a penalty or a tax, and whether Mitt Romney will keep changing his mind about which side of that debate to take.

The distinction between a tax and a penalty certainly has legal significance. At least in theory, the former is constitutional while the latter is not. But, as Ezra Klein notes today, the policy is the same either way. People who have access to insurance but choose not to get it are supposed to pay the government a fee. The fee goes as high as 2.5 percent of personal income, although there are exemptions. If you have religious objections to scientific medical care, you don’t have to pay the fee. If you face financial hardship, you don’t have to pay the fee. And so on.

Politically, the distinction between a tax and a penalty matters because Obama has famously promised, ever since his campaign, not to raise taxes on people making less than $250,000. I never liked that pledge and never thought Obama should make it, so I have no problem with tweaking him for that. On the other hand, this is not a broad-based tax on all Americans. It’s a tax only on people who engage in certain behavior—namely, declining to buy health insurance that the law makes available. Like Will Saletan says, it’s basically a “sin tax,” very much like the ones that cigarette users pay every time they buy a pack.

Also, the number of Americans who will actually make “shared responsibility payments,” as the law officially calls them, is exceedlingly small. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that about four million Americans will end up making the payments. That’s not much more than one percent of the population. And if I’ve done my math correctly, at least a quarter of them (and probably more) qualify as “wealthy” by any reasonable definition.