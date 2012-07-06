Fifty years ago today, William Faulkner died in Byhalia, Mississippi. Before he became the writer of such acclaimed works as The Sound and the Fury, As I Lay Dying, and Light in August, Faulkner was a student at the University of Mississippi, where he studied for three semesters before dropping out. While there, at the age of twenty-one, Faulkner made his debut as a published writer in the August 6, 1919 issue of The New Republic with a poem, “L’Après-midi d'un Faune.” Borrowing its title from a work by French Symbolist Stéphane Mallarmé, the poem explores the narrator's quest for an ideal—a recurring theme throughout many of Faulkner's later works.

I follow through the singing trees

Her streaming clouded hair and face

And lascivious dreaming knees

Like gleaming water from some place

Of sleeping streams, or autumn leaves

Slow shed through still, love-wearied air.

She pauses: and as one who grieves

Shakes down her blown and vagrant hair

To veil her face, but not her eyes—

A hot quick spark, each sudden glance,

Or like the wild brown bee that flies

Sweet winged, a sharp extravagance

Of kisses on my limbs and neck.

She whirls and dances through the trees

That life and sway like arms and fleck

Her with quick shadows, and the breeze

Lies on her short and circled breast.

Now hand in hand with her I go,

The green night in the silver west

Of virgin stars, pale row on row

Like ghostly hands, and ere she sleep

In silent meadows, dim and deep—

In dreams of stars and dreaming dream.

I have a nameless wish to go

To some far silent midnight noon

Where lonely streams whisper and flow

And sigh on sands blanched by the moon,

And blond limbed dancers whirling past,

The senile worn moon staring through

The sighing trees, until at last,

Their hair is powdered bright with dew.

And their sad slow limbs and brows

And petals drifting on the breeze

Shed from the fingers of the boughs;

Then suddenly on all of these,

A sound like some great deep bell stroke

Falls, and they dance, unclad and cold—

It was the earth's great heart they broke

For springs before the world grew old.