Finally, the Senator produced a letter written by Young from Florida to his partner in New York, two months before they bought the kingship of the empire. In this letter Young said: “If the thing cannot be handled more or less as you and I dictate, then I cannot see the point of locking ourselves up in it...Either this is 100-percent a Young, Kolbe and Company controlled situation, or I would rather not 'play ball.'” Young sought to prevent unfair constructions of these words. He said he wanted to get rid of the top holding company; it was not a good investment to leave his wife and daughter when he died, he preferred to bequeath to them the minority railroad shares he would get when he wiped out the holding companies. Kolbe added that he wanted to get rid of these obnoxious holding companies, so that the fruit of his labors would be “an absolutely free and independent [railroad] system with its own stock widely distributed in the hands of the public.” All this created a sensation at the hearing and the welcome tidings were widely heralded throughout the press.

Three weeks later the Senate Committee, with Senator Committee, with Senator Truman of Missouri in the chair, recalled Young to Washington. The Committee's lawyers had examined the law books and concluded that the Interstate Commerce Commission has authority to unite Young's strangle-hold on thousands of miles of railroad. A suggestion was put to him which may be summarized substantially as follows; You, Mr. Young, have an indirect ownership of less than one percent of the securities of these railroads; the public owns the other 99 percent; but you have a strangle-hold control of a type you yourself deplored a few weeks ago; the difficulty might be solved if the Commission exercised its power to deprive you of the voting control over the railroads. Young thought the suggestion very ill advised. He finally objected that here is already too much government in business.

In the course of warding off the concrete proposal that put to the test the broad declarations Young and Kolbe had made at their previous appearance, Young pursued a difficult course. He reaffirmed some of those declaratoins. But he said a good deal that appeard to be in the nature of departures from the unequivocal pronouncements of three weeks before. He said that in many instances holding companies performed a useful service, that holders of stock of railroad companies got nothing but gain as a result of control of those roads by the Alleghany holding company. As for a statues to deal with holding companies like Alleghany–he would consider it most unfortunate if additional legislation were passed; it would only hinder him in getting the railroads out of the control of the holding companies. The best interests of the public were served, he said, by letting him and his associates, with their good intnetin and their desire to follow the views of the Senate Committee, go forward, unrestricted by regulation. He must have reflected in the intervening weeks on his previous complaints about the rate structrue and his evidence about impending huge wage increases. Now he spoke of the desirability of using his control to effect economies and to reduce rates paid by shippers and raise wages paid to labor. But this, he said, would be delayed for years if holding-company legislation were enacted. He feared also that there might be no possibility of reducing freight rates or increasing wages if the Interstate Commerce Commission persisted n its ruling that a grouping of railroads could not have the Commission's approval in cases where the roads are controlled through a small minority interest. Above all, while adhering to his previously stated preference for stock of railroads rather than holding companies, Young wanted to be allowed to hold fast for this time being to the imperial control he bought in April for $255,000. Finally he complained that the felt tired and fuzzy. It was a hot day in Washington. Perhaps, in the heat and fatigue, beliefs that he may have endeavored to exorcise from his mind since becoming a great financial figure were flocking to the surface and finding their way into a permanent printed record of the government. One wonders, in the event that Mr. Young finds himself in holding-company jams as did the Van Sweringens before him, whihc of these two conflicting selves will determine the politices he imposes on the public's investment in his $3,000,000,000 empire.

In resolving this puzzle, the public fortunately has the help of George A. Ball, who has already made his mark in the affair Van Sweringen for shrewdness, courage and conscience. Mr. Ball bought the empire at the rummage sale in Muller's securities room on Vesey Street, New York City, in 1935, and within eighteen months had a book profit on his top holding-company common stock of over 70,000 percent. Then, by forming a charitable and religous holding company controlled by himself, his wife, and his daughter, and transferring hte stock to it, he rid himself of both income and inheritance taes. Then, in selling the empire, he was on guard against adventurers trying to "dig up something"; as his Muncie, Indiana, financial adviser told the Senate, Ball proceeded “very deliberately and very carefully and very properly in the public interest,” and this led him into the arms of Mr. Young, who passed the character test as a “reputable” person person to control this railroad network. Ball was with Young at his debut at the Waldorf Astoria and issued a press statement which might servce as evidence that legislation adverse to holdin gcompanies is not needed while YOung is the holding company king. To be sure, the unsympathetic might argue that Ball's statement was biased, because such legislation might cause Young to throw back on Ball's hands a block of 1,200,000 shares of Allenghany stock optioned to Young by the Ball charitable and religious corporation; as Young has already told the Senators, he did not want to buy this block outright and stick his neck out by investigating additional money, until he saw which way Congress was going to proceed with respect to railroad holidng companies. This indicates that Ball's family corporation may benefit by getting the money for this stock, if Congress and the public accept Ball's character testimony as a reason for letting Young and his holding companies alone; but the Ball profit on these shares would not be much more than 1,300 percent, not a very attractive rate to one who has in the very same affair already experience a book profit of 70,000 percent. It will therefore be a mark of understanding of this railroad king who just abdicated and of the king who has taken his place, to note what the former broadcast in commending his sucessor to the American public from the statesman's suite at the Waldorf Astoria:

“Mr. Ball stated” (this is what the newspapermen read as they munched their appetizers and sampled hte cocktails) "the acceptance of the offer of these gentlemen passes into strong and capable hands the ownership of these important properties. He [Ball] is impressed with the sense of public responsiblity possessed by these gentlemen and believes that the interest of the holders of securities of these properties, as well as the public, will be well served."