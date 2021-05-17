The Man Behind the Cardigan

Of course, some people never let go. Two days before the election, I gave Jimmy copies of Fromm’s The Forgotten Language and Bayley’s The Lost Language of Symbolism to read before he composed his victory speech. Neither of those works is quite as strident as it sounds, but the governor found them both alarming enough to order a security check on the authors and a formal rebuttal from Pat Caddell. Now, Pat is a very nice young man, and a perfectly competent opinionist, but his knowledge of applied philosophy doesn’t extend beyond fortune cookies. Nonetheless, he was quick to recognize that the two books cast grave doubts on the wisdom of his beloved style-over-substance manifesto, and so he lost no time in denouncing them both. I found the whole incident quite baffling; it seemed to me so basic that the other voices should be heard in the Carter camp, especially since both were easily available in paperback.

TNR: But since you knew that the president was planning on creating a Department of Symbolism, weren’t you in effect undercutting yourself by submitting the books?

DD: Not at all. If I was going to be involved in something as conceptual as a Department of Symbolism, I had to make sure I was on firm ground intellectually. There are a lot of budding nihilists around the Senate committee rooms, and I was determined not to go up on the Hill and be manhandled by some hot dog two years out of Brandeis. Also, the program had to have a certain integrity if it was going to withstand the rigors of 20th-century situational thinking. It’s all very fine if you’re a medieval Florentine prince and you’re dispensing the kind of heavy-handed church-and-state iconography that people are willing to die for, but symbology is much more complicated now, precisely because of its tenuous nature. Carter was convinced that our safety lay in our indisputable honesty, and that we should concede from the onset—both on the record and off—that symbols are in a state of constant flux and evolution. I once wrote a position paper on the apple pie motif for the Nixon administration.