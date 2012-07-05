I realize that listening to other people’s health-care tales is only slightly less tedious than enduring someone else’s complaints about their air travel. But when you get a stunning reminder of how screwed-up our health-care system is, sometimes you need to share.



A few weeks ago, our 21-month-old daughter, Fin, had her first ambulance ride. (Try finding the entry to record that precious memory in the baby book.) Quick summary: she fell off the couch, bonked her head on the wood floor, turned blue, stopped breathing, and passed out. She came to not long after, but head injuries are nothing to fool around with, so I called 911.

The friendly EMS guys checked out her and took us to the nearby Children’s Hospital—a thrilling ride for a little girl who loves sirens and who got to sit on her mama’s lap. By the time we arrived, Fin was back to her old self, running laps around the ER and scaring the heck out of the doctors by racing headfirst into the curtains separating exam areas. (“Is your daughter acting like herself, ma’am?” “Yes, I’m afraid she’s acting completely like herself.”)



The attending pediatrician decided that Fin didn’t need a CT scan, but decided to keep her for observation for a few hours. Some hospital staff brought over crayons and a few toys, we waited until the doctor gave us the all-clear, and went home.

