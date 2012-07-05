President Obama’s recent announcement that his administration would “defer action” against undocumented immigrants was met with mostly positive reactions from immigration rights advocates. The new regulations will enable people under the age of 30 who were brought to the country before the age of 16 to qualify for a work permit, though not a path to citizenship, provided that they meet certain requirements. But now it seems like tactics employed by some of the immigrants who have fought hardest for legal status may end up disqualifying them from reaping the very benefits they fought for.

Obama’s new policy tracks in most ways with the DREAM Act. But that includes the conditions it sets for those immigrants who hope to qualify for legal relief: Those who have compiled a criminal record that includes at least three misdemeanors are not eligible.

The problem is that, starting two years ago, a number of so-called DREAMers were in such despair over the legislation’s stalled progress in Congress that they felt they had no choice but to make a concerted turn towards civil disobedience in order to show what it means to be “undocumented and unafraid.” In other words, in the interest of furthering their cause, they intentionally sought to get arrested and charged with a crime. Now, their activism may be held against them when they seek the benefits they fought for.

One activist, Jesus Barrios, a 22-year-old originally from Mexico, told me that he had two misdemeanors under California law for driving without a license before he began advocating against the Secure Communities program and for the DREAM Act. Since then, he says he’s gotten four more for his activism. He told me he feels in a state of “limbo,” unsure of the effect these will have on his application but hopeful that his activism (which he partially credits for the DHS memo) will be rewarded, not punished. He plans to apply for deferred action, noting that ICE has ultimate discretion in determining how to apply the relevant regulations.