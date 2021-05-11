I Have a Thing to Tell You: II

“And the young man with her?” I inquired. “You do not think he is her husband?”

“No, of course not,” replied my companion instantly. “It is most curious,” he went on in a puzzled tone, “he is much younger, obviously, and not the same—he is much simpler than the lady.”

“Yes. It's almost as if he were some young fellow from the country, and she—”

“Is like someone in the theatre," Stefanowski nodded. “An actress. Or perhaps some music-hall

performer.”

“And the other man?” I said. “The little one? The fidgety little fellow who keeps staring at us. Who is he?”

“Oh, that one,” said my friend impatiently. “I do not know. I do not care. He is some stuffy little man-—you always meet them on a trip—it does not matter. But shall we go back now?” he said, “and talk to them? We shall never see them after this: and it would be interesting to find out who they are.”

I agreed. Accordingly, my Polish friend now called the waiter, got our bill and paid it—and still had ten or twelve marks left from what remained of the waning twenty-three. Then we got up and went back through the speeding train to our compartment.

The lady smiled at us as we came in. And our three fellow passengers all regarded us with a kind of sharpened curiosity. It was evident that during our absence we had been the subject of their speculation. Stefanowski smiled and spoke to them at once, his German was somewhat broken but coherent, and he was a man of such natural warmth and social assurance that his deficiencies did not bother him at all. Our companions responded quickly, even eagerly, to our greeting, and immediately gave free expression to their curiosity, to the speculations which our meeting, our apparent recognition of each other, had aroused.

The lady asked Stefanowski where he came from—“Was sind sie für ein Landsmann” And he replied that he was an American.

“Ach so?”—for a moment she looked surprised, then added quickly, "but not by birth?”

“No,” said Stefanowski, “I am Polish by birth. But I live in New York now. And my friend here”—he indicated me, and they all turned to stare curiously at me—“is an American by birth.”

They nodded in satisfaction and, smiling with eager curiosity, the lady said—“And your friend here—he is an artist, isn't he?"

Stefanowski said I was.

“A painter?”—the lady almost gleefully pursued the confirmation of her own predictions.

“He is not a painter. He is a writer.” My young Polish friend said “Dichter,” which means poet, which I amended quickly to “ein schriftsteller”

All three of them thereupon looked at one another with nods of satisfaction, saying ah, they thought so, it was evident, etc. Old Fuss-And-Fidget even now chimed in with a sage observation that it was apparent “from the head.” The others nodded in agreement, and the lady, now turning again to Stefanowski, said, “But you—you are not an artist, are you? You do something else?”

He replied that he was a business man—a “Geschaftsmann”—that his business was in Wall Street, a name which apparently had imposing connotations for them, for they all nodded in an impressed manner and said “ah” again.

We went on then and told them how we had never seen each other before that morning, but how each of us had known of the other through many mutual friends whom we had known for years. This news delighted everyone. Our little blonde lady nodded triumphantly, burst out in excited conversation with her companion and with Fuss-And-Fidget, the effect of which was, “What did I tell you? I said the same thing, didn’t I? It's a small world after all, isn't it?” etc.

Now we were all really wonderfully at ease with one another, all talking eagerly and naturally, as if we had known one another for years. The little lady began to tell us all about herself. She and her husband were, she said, proprietors of a business near the Alexanderplatz. No—smiling—the young man was not her husband. He was a young artist and employed by her. In what sort of business? She laughed—one would never guess. She and her husband manufactured mannikins for window-shop display. Their business, I inferred, was quite a large one. She told us that they employed over fifty workers, and occasionally they had had almost a hundred. For this reason, she had to go to Paris once or twice

a year. For, she explained, Paris set the fashion in these figures as it did in clothes.

Of course, they did not buy the Paris models. Mein Gott! that was impossible with the present money situation as it was. Nevertheless, hard as it was, she had to get to Paris somehow once or twice a year, just in order to keep up with “what was going on.” She took this young man with her on these trips. He made designs, drew models of the late show-window modes in Paris, and duplicated them for her when he returned.

Stefanowski now remarked that he did not see how it was even possible, under present circumstances, for a German citizen to travel anywhere. It had become difficult enough for a foreigner now to travel in and out of Germany. The money complications were so confusing and so wearisome. I added to this an account of my own experiences of the summer in my brief travels—the difficulties that had attended even a short journey to the Austrian Tirol. Ruefully I displayed the pocket full of papers, permits, visas and official stamps I had accumulated in two months. Upon this common ground we all again were vociferously agreed. The lady affirmed that it was stupid, exhausting and, for a German with business out of his own country, almost impossible. She added quickly, loyally, that of course it was also necessary, but then began to give an account of her own difficulties, which went swiftly into a bewildering maze of checks and balances, and which finally ended by her waving her hand charmingly, saying, “Ach Gott! it is all too complicated, too confusing, to explain.”

Old Fuss-And-Fidget put in here, with confirmations of his own. He was, he said, an attorney in Berlin—a “Rechtsanwalt”—who had formerly had extensive professional connections in France and in other portions of the Continent. He had visited America as well, he added. He had been there, in fact, as recently as 1930, when he had attended an international congress of lawyers in New York. He even spoke a little English, which he now unveiled for us, and he was going now, he told us, to another international congress of lawyers which was to open in Paris within the next day or so and which would last a week. But it was hard for a German to make a trip even of this short duration. And as for his former professional activities in other countries, they were now, alas, impossible.

He asked me if any of my books had been translated and published in Germany and I told him they had. They were all warmly curious, wanted to know the title and my name. Accordingly, I wrote out for them the German titles of the hooks, the name of the German publisher, my own name. The little lady put the paper away in her pocketbook and announced enthusiastically that she would buy the books on her return to Germany. And Fuss-And-Fidget, after carefully reading the paper, folded it and put it away in his wallet, remarking that he too would buy the books when he returned.

Stefanowski now picked up his bulky paper package, opened it and demanded that everyone partake. There were some splendid pears and peaches, a plump broiled chicken, some fat squabs and various other delicacies. Our companions protested that they could not deprive him of his lunch, but the young man insisted with a vigorous warmth that was obviously a characteristic of his good-hearted nature that he and I were going to the dining car for luncheon anyway, and that if they did not eat the contents of the package it would go to waste.

Whereupon, they all helped themselves to fruit, which they pronounced delicious, and the lady promised she would later on investigate the chicken. Upon these assurances, with friendly greetings all around, my Polish friend and I departed for a second time.

This is the second installment of a short novel by Thomas Wolfe. The third section will be published in our next issue.—THE EDITORS.