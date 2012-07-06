Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
Chicago is facing massive troubles. A crisis is afoot. Can Rahm Emanuel save the city?
City Journal | 13 min (3,228 words)
Why does Hollywood keep making superhero movies? And please God, will they stop?
New York Times | 10 min (2,450 words)
Tired of traffic? You have sat through nothing, unless you have been to Lagos, Nigeria.
The Atlantic | 4 min (887 words)
Those who think American culture is going to the dogs haven't heard the greatest rock album of a generation.
Grantland | 7 min (1,690 words)