NOAA's Flood

There’s only one problem: Many respected climate scientists, including some who work for NOAA, believe the organization’s official line on the link between global warming and hurricanes is wrong. What’s more, there is reason to believe that NOAA knows as much. In the broader scientific community, there is grumbling that NOAA’s top officials have suppressed dissenting views on this subject—contributing to the Bush administration’s attempt to downplay the danger of climate change. Says Don Kennedy, the editor-in-chief of Science, the journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, “There are a lot of scientists there who know it is nonsense, what they are putting up on their website, but they are being discouraged from talking to the press about it.”

NOAA’s official position reflects what used to be the conventional wisdom on the relationship between global warming and hurricanes. Until recently, most empirical climate studies had focused on the frequency of hurricanes; and most researchers concluded that there wasn’t a link to global warming—the frequency was connected to cyclical trends. But, in the last year, two important studies have suggested that there is an observable link between global warming and the growing intensity of hurricanes. In August, Kerry Emanuel of MIT, one of the nation’s most respected climate scientists, published a study in Nature concluding that global warming may lead “to an upward trend in tropical cyclone destructive potential.”

Emanuel was not arguing that global warming caused any particular hurricane, including Katrina. “It’s statistically impossible to say this, just as it is impossible to say that a very warm day is a result of global warming,” he explains. “All you can say is that the odds of having a day like that increase when you have global warming.” In other words, global warming didn’t necessarily cause Katrina, but it may be increasing the odds that hurricanes like Katrina will occur.