When Obama repealed the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy last year, critics charged that the move would restrict the freedom of military chaplains and lead to an exodus of clergy from the armed forces. (Much like, say, the thousands of gay servicemen and women who voluntarily or involuntarily left as a result of the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy itself.)

Instead, as the AP reported this week, the end of the 17-year ban seems to have caused zero problems. In a chaplaincy corps dominated by Southern Baptists, Catholics, and other theologically-conservative traditions, only a handful of chaplains have resigned for reasons that may or may not have been related to the repeal.

As for the religious freedom of chaplains, even some early critics of the repeal have to admit that there have so far been no serious problems infringing the freedoms or consciences of clergy.

The Catholic official who oversees those [220 Catholic] chaplains, Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, had vehemently opposed repeal of “don’t ask, don’t tell” and issued a statement after repeal conveying ongoing concerns “in this difficult time.”