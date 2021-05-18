The Supreme Court Observed

In the bibliographical essay appended to his excellent book on the Supreme Court and American constitutional law, Mr. McCloskey, Professor of Government at Harvard, registers a well-mannered and well-taken complaint. The literature of his subject is enormous, he says, and it maintains “a noble tradition of precision and thoroughness.” But it exhibits also “an abiding reluctance to generalize or to carry inquiry beyond the borders of the technical legal issue into the realms of philosophy or interpretive history.” And so the laymen is made to think that constitutional law is “either impossibly recondite or impossibly dull, and probably both.” It is neither, and Mr. McCloskey proves it.

We have, naturally, had other books, both by political scientists and lawyers, that have carried the inquiry beyond the borders of the technical legal issue. But some of these have carried it way, way beyond, losing sight of the actual Court and its actual work. Some have covered only segments of the subject. And some, though without taking total leave of legal issues, have concentrated hard on the advocacy of this or that thesis, so that in the end they were more provocative than satisfying. Mr. McCloskey’s book is a rare achievement because it is none of these. It is lucid, readable, indeed, brilliantly written, and—meaning no disrespect—sound. It is not tendentious. It rests on what the great majority of modern students of the subject would consider common ground. And yet it makes an original contribution in its sweeping presentation of 170 years of history.

Early in its life, as Mr. McCloskey tells us, the Court saw it as its peculiar function to take the long view where others take the short. And that is precisely what McCloskey himself does. He remarks but four or five periods in the Court’s history. Staking out a claim to the power of judicial review in the first dozen years is followed by establishment of a limited but secure sphere of judicial supremacy. The institution is dedicated to the service of nationalism as a dominant value and of the rights of property as a congruent value. From 1835 to the Civil War, the Court consolidates, trims and maneuvers, but carries its mission forward. Under grave provocation and gripped in “the pride of power,” the Court commits the Dred Scott case, and that, as Fouché might have said, “is more than a crime; it is a blunder.” But the Court survives that, as well as the war (which like all wars is very hard on judges), and launches itself upon a task of qualified but nonetheless vigorous protection of the business community against government. The dominant value now is laissez-faire. In a number of spectacular cases in the twenties and thirties, five Justices seem quite “deluded by the notion that the welfare state could be judicially throttled and the brave old world of their youth restored.” The consequence is almost the end of the story, but the Court, lying down to bleed awhile, rises to fight again. The dominant value in the modern period is civil rights.