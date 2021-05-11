The Supreme Court Observed

Early in its life, as Mr. McCloskey tells us, the Court saw it as its peculiar function to take the long view where others take the short. And that is precisely what McCloskey himself does. He remarks but four or five periods in the Court’s history. Staking out a claim to the power of judicial review in the first dozen years is followed by establishment of a limited but secure sphere of judicial supremacy. The institution is dedicated to the service of nationalism as a dominant value and of the rights of property as a congruent value. From 1835 to the Civil War, the Court consolidates, trims and maneuvers, but carries its mission forward. Under grave provocation and gripped in “the pride of power,” the Court commits the Dred Scott case, and that, as Fouché might have said, “is more than a crime; it is a blunder.” But the Court survives that, as well as the war (which like all wars is very hard on judges), and launches itself upon a task of qualified but nonetheless vigorous protection of the business community against government. The dominant value now is laissez-faire. In a number of spectacular cases in the twenties and thirties, five Justices seem quite “deluded by the notion that the welfare state could be judicially throttled and the brave old world of their youth restored.” The consequence is almost the end of the story, but the Court, lying down to bleed awhile, rises to fight again. The dominant value in the modern period is civil rights.

All this sounds plain enough, even obvious. In the form of such a precis as I have given, it happens also to be untrue. To make it true, as Mr. McCloskey does, takes a great deal of penetration of the judicial process and of American history, and a great deal of fleshing out. Then is the Court truly revealed as having “seldom strayed very far from the mainstreams of American life and seldom overestimated its own power resources.” For the Court’s behavior is conditioned by the tension between the twin American ideals (largely inconsistent) of popular sovereignty and fundamental law.

Mr. McCloskey’s story stands safely on its own two feet. It is not a half-truth. But as he would concede, it is also not the whole truth. For the Court has its being in yet another state of inescapable tension, the tension in constitutional law (as in all law) between general principles and doctrine on the one hand and, on the other, case-by-case pragmatic development, the famed process of inclusion and exclusion. Holmes, the master of the common law, believed that “the chief end of man is to form general propositions – adding that no general proposition is worth a damn.” They are delusive when slogans are mistaken for them, and dangerous when they harden into dogma; yet the Court’s capacity to form and apply general propositions remains its chief end and reason for existence.