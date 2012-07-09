Editor’s Note: We’ll be running the article recommendations of our friends at TNR Reader each afternoon on The Plank, just in time to print out or save for your commute home. Enjoy!
To understand the recession and its aftermath, one has to turn to individual stories. And they are harrowing.
Rolling Stone | 41 min (10,294 words)
No country is in greater need of an uprising than Sudan. That doesn’t mean one will happen anytime soon.
The American Interest | 7 min (1,634 words)
Mitt Romney is missing something: a foreign policy.
The American Prospect | 6 min (1,431 words)
No one thinks American voters are well informed. If that changed, it would help Democrats. Does knowledge = a Blue America?
Boston Review | 2 min (517 words)