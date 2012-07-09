From the excellent lead to The New York Times story on Mitt Romney's Hamptons fundraisers:

"EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. — A woman in a blue chiffon dress poked her head out of a black Range Rover here on Sunday afternoon and yelled to an aide to Mitt Romney. “Is there a V.I.P. entrance? We are V.I.P.”

No such entrance existed. The line of cars waiting to enter a Romney fund-raiser on a waterfront estate here had reached 30 deep, a gridlocked testament to the Republican candidate’s financial might on a weekend when he is expected to haul in close to $4 million in the Hamptons."

Hmm. It’s safe to say that if you’re stuck in a line of cars 30 deep rather than, you know, arriving by helicopter, like any self-respecting plutocrat, then you’re probably not, in fact, V.I.P. At least not in this crowd. To paraphrase the great sociologist Forrest Gump, V.I.P. is as V.I.P. does.

