No New Bedfellows

The French election results leave everyone a bit unhappy, but the political scene probably won’t change much.

The big surprise of the French elections is that the new National Assembly is virtually a carbon copy of its predecessor. The governing majority retains control over 290 of the 300 seats it had in the outgoing parliament. The left opposition, with a gain of 17, now has 201 deputies. This outcome is surprising because for the past 12 months a chorus of political commentators and pollsters has been predicting a dramatic change. Based on voters' declared intention to vote for the left, and on widely expressed dissatisfaction with current governmental policies, the pundits foresaw either an outright victory for the left—a coalition of Communists, Socialists, Left Radicals, or possibly a popular vote majority for the left transformed by France’s two-step electoral system into a narrow defeat in terms of parliamentary representation.

The seers’ conclusions were erroneous, but their logic was not. For on March 12 and 19, the voters did not demonstrate continued confidence in the majority. Rather, they rejected the only available alternative. Since last summer the “united” left—under the impetus of a Communist party fearful that its strength was being drained by the Socialist party that once had been its junior partner—has presented a public display of internal discord and diatribe that made the coalition’s claimed intention to govern together no longer credible. In addition, many moderate voters attracted by the Socialists finally refused to give into the temptation, out of fear of the Communists. This fear certainly was fueled by the center political leaders, but it was stimulated most strongly by the behavior of the Communists themselves.

What will those who supported the left do next time, and meanwhile? And how will the voters who finally opted for what they came to see as the lesser of two evils come to evaluate their decision? Certainly it is unlikely that the center victory will be challenged by an immediate outbreak of social turmoil. The unions responded to the election returns by announcing their willingness to negotiate with the new government—a rather important event since the major unions usually have refused such contact under a stylized “dealing with the enemy” mentality. Furthermore, the mood of the left’s electorate is more one of resignation than revolt. They know that really their own leaders are to blame for the defeat.