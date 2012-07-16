Isabella Walker was born into a family of minor gentry in 1813, and at twenty-four married a naval officer almost two decades her senior. He soon left her a widow, and a few years later she found a second husband in an engineer named Henry Robinson, with whom she had two sons. Robinson was ambitious, a self-made partner in a firm that manufactured sugar-cane mills, but he was acutely aware of marrying up and remained both grasping and secretive about the money Isabella had brought to the marriage. She had rejected him twice before allowing her “dislike to be talked away,” but that feeling quickly returned. Henry was “narrow-minded [and] harsh-tempered,” and she learned as well that he kept a mistress by whom he had two daughters. Probably she welcomed his long absences on business, and during one of them she began to keep a diary, hoping to relieve the “dull load of dejection … [that] weighs down my very soul.” That diary would both help her, and undo her; “a serial in daily parts,” as Summerscale puts it, “in which she was the wronged and desperate heroine.”

Heroines need heroes, and Isabella found hers in a homeopathic doctor named Edward Lane. They met in 1850, and she seems in fact to have fallen in love with his entire family, his wife and mother-in-law included. A few years later Lane opened a hydropathic spa in Surrey at a place called Moor Park, where the water cure involved being wrapped in warm wet towels along with an alternation of hot and cold baths. The regimen was believed to “restore health to an unbalanced body,” though many customers were also troubled by one kind or another of “mania,” from alcohol to overwork. Darwin was a regular at Moor Park, and soon Isabella was as well. She often walked in the park with Lane, as everyone did, but in her diary she also wrote that one day a discussion of Goethe led the two of them on to “passionate kisses, whispered words, confessions of the past. Oh, God! I had never hoped to see this hour, or to have my part of love returned.”

Their affair would be brief: an encounter in a carriage that recalls a far more extensive scene in Madame Bovary, followed months later by a few minutes of “blissful excitement” in Lane’s study, after which she “tossed and dreamed and burned till morning.” Isabella wrote it all down, though her phrasing is cryptic enough to imply some “incompleteness in … physical union.” Then in 1856 she fell ill — Summerscale suggests it may have been diphtheria — and Henry heard her muttering the names of other men. That was enough to make him break open her diary, and to send him afterward to a lawyer.

Henry’s timing was good. He quickly obtained a legal separation, which gave him custody of their children, and then went further. Divorce in Britain had historically required a special act of Parliament, and the cost had made it unavailable to all but the very rich. But in 1857 the Matrimonial Causes Act eased the entire process, and though it was still expensive, the number of divorces immediately shot up a hundred times and more. The procedure was strictly adversarial, and cases were tried by a panel of three judges, who weighed testimony and pronounced on guilt or innocence. Husbands needed only to prove a wife’s adultery; women were required to demonstrate both their spouse’s adultery and another “matrimonial offence,” such as desertion or bigamy. The Robinson divorce was one of the first heard under the new law, and the trial itself was held in the medieval grandeur of Westminster Hall.