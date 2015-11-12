The "Equal Rights" of Nations

The minor premise of the Declaration is fallacious. When will publicists realize that national law, designed primarily for natural persons, cannot be taken over bodily and converted into a law of nations? When will they see that any analogy between persons subject to national law and states subject to international law must be drawn with the finest discrimination? To suggest only a few of the obstacles to such an analogy, it may be pointed out that while the natural person is movable, the state is immovable; while the natural person is mortal, the state is immortal; while the natural person is a physical thing representing only one of the elements of state existence, the state is an artificial thing requiring for its existence not only people, but territory government, and sovereign political power. We may pardon Grotius and the early publicists for resorting to this analogy. They lived in a world almost devoid of international system. To meet humanity’s need they drew from nebulous theories of a law of nature and from the systems of national law with which they were familiar. But surely it cannot be argued that present-day publicists and statesmen are similarly excusable, with the record of almost three centuries of Grotian system open for their enlightenment. We must conclude that those who persist in the twentieth century in reciting the ancient dogmatic analogies between the rights of human beings and the rights of nations are suffering from a dearth of ideas.

We are told in the first article that “every nation has the right to exist and to protect and conserve its existence.” This is to be understood in the sense in which the right to life is understood in national law, according to which it is unlawful for a human being to take human life except in self-defense. The language of the United States Supreme Court: “To preserve its independence, and give security against foreign aggression and encroachment, is the highest duty of every nation, and to attain these ends nearly all other considerations are to be subordinated. It matters not in what form such aggression and encroachment come, whether from the foreign nation acting in its national character or from vast hordes of its people crowding in upon us.” It is respectfully submitted that this article could be cited in justifying the conduct of every prince and potentate now engaged in war’s blood business. It illustrates the futility of talking about rights when the nations are bleeding from want of remedies.

Article two proclaims each nation’s right to independence and the pursuit of happiness free from interference or control y other states. What are the legal limits of a national’s right to the pursuit of happiness? Who shall say when the conduct of every prince and potentate now engaged in war’s bloody business. It illustrates the futility of talking about rights when the nations are bleeding for want of remedies.

The content of article three does violence to reason. It informs us that “every nation is in law and before law the equal of every other state composing the society of nations.” This right to equality, by admission of the framers, is derived from national law and yet it is something entirely different from any equality which national law attempts to guarantee. Most systems of national jurisprudence at least pretend to guarantee equality before the law, meaning that all persons who have the same rights are equally protected in their enjoyment, and that all who are under the same obligations are equally compelled to fulfill them. No system of national jurisprudence assures equality of rights and duties to all its subjects. There is inequality of rights and duties, for illustration, between infants and persons of legal age, between insane persons and persons of sound mind, between married women and unmarried women, and between citizens and aliens. Yet the equality of nations described in this Declaration is expressly declared to be not only an equality before the law, but also an equality of rights and duties. As between nations, quoting Lord Stowell, “relative magnitude creates no distinction of right; relative imbecility, whether permanent or casual, gives no additional right to the more powerful neighbor, and any advantage seized upon that ground is mere usurpation.”

An equality of rights and duties is impossible in any workable system of international law. It has never existed in the international law of facts. To pledge the support of the United Americas to such a doctrine is to attempt to perpetuate anarchy. International organization, even by the slow process of evolution, can never be achieved while state equality is worshipped in this dogmatic form. Everyone knows that independent states do not have equal rights and duties. The differences between them in population, in territory, in wealth, in armed strength, in habits of thought, in conceptions of law and right, in all that goes to make up civilization, are among the most obvious and insistent of facts. By attempting to ignore these fundamental and essential truths we may condemn ourselves to impotence in the present crisis. Common sense should teach us that Powers like Great Britain, Germany, and the United States will not and cannot allow Hayti, Persia, and Salvador an equal right with themselves in formulating and enforcing international law. Perhaps it was inevitable that the American Institute should include the ancient platitudes about equality. Inevitable or not, the inclusion is none the less to be regretted. It illustrates most forcibly the handicap which Pan-American associations may place upon the United States when it seeks to play its proper part in the world’s affairs.