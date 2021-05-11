The "Equal Rights" of Nations

According to the preamble of the Declaration, national law in civilized states protects five fundamental rights in the individual–the right to life, the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the right to legal equality, the right to property, and the right to enjoyment of these rights. These rights of individuals can be translated, we are told, into terms of international law and applied to nations just as they have been applied to individuals. Thus translated they mean that nations have the right to exist, the right to independence, the right o legal equality, the right to territory, and the right to have these fundamental rights observed. The Declaration is thus based upon a major premise which is well nigh meaningless and a minor premise which is fallacious. Its conclusions are significant only because they illustrate the variety of internationalism which the United States is sponsor for Pan-Americanism may be called upon to defend.

The sweeping generalization of the major premise is dangerously misleading. To say that these fundamental rights are universally recognized and are “familiar to the peoples of all civilized countries” is merely to repeat euphonious dicta. Does it need to be suggested that equality before the law means one thing in the Dual Monarchy and quite another in the Dominion of Canada, that the right to property construed in a Bolivian court would pass unrecognized before the King’s Bench at Westminster, or that the right to liberty of the Russian subject would cause a revolution in Switzerland? Furthermore, these rights of the individual even now are being subjected to searching criticism in most of the leading states. We are in an age which is giving new meaning to old maxims. We are coming to see that where individual rights conflict with the rights of society the latter must prevail. It is precisely this principle that nations need to understand in order that international law may become something more than meaningless generalities. Nations will not be helped to a realization of this need by an attempt to transplant a vague conception of private rights into the field of international law.

The minor premise of the Declaration is fallacious. When will publicists realize that national law, designed primarily for natural persons, cannot be taken over bodily and converted into a law of nations? When will they see that any analogy between persons subject to national law and states subject to international law must be drawn with the finest discrimination? To suggest only a few of the obstacles to such an analogy, it may be pointed out that while the natural person is movable, the state is immovable; while the natural person is mortal, the state is immortal; while the natural person is a physical thing representing only one of the elements of state existence, the state is an artificial thing requiring for its existence not only people, but territory government, and sovereign political power. We may pardon Grotius and the early publicists for resorting to this analogy. They lived in a world almost devoid of international system. To meet humanity’s need they drew from nebulous theories of a law of nature and from the systems of national law with which they were familiar. But surely it cannot be argued that present-day publicists and statesmen are similarly excusable, with the record of almost three centuries of Grotian system open for their enlightenment. We must conclude that those who persist in the twentieth century in reciting the ancient dogmatic analogies between the rights of human beings and the rights of nations are suffering from a dearth of ideas.