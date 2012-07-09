CAIRO—One of the more charming aspects of post-Mubarak Egypt is the frequency with which political debate erupts spontaneously between ordinary pedestrians, who are then quickly surrounded by dozens of on-listeners eager to hear competing points and, more often than not, interject their own. These deliberative blobs are the best indication that Egypt’s suddenly competitive political life is trickling down to the masses. But if you listen to the substance of the debates, you’ll discover that Egyptians are—quite understandably—disoriented by the rapidity and ambiguity of the latest political developments.

Thus, on the morning after President Mohamed Morsi reinstated Egypt’s parliament , thereby bucking the military junta that dissolved it last month on the basis of a court order that invalidated last winter’s legislative elections (see why people are confused?), Cairo’s sidewalk speakers struggled for context. “The decision is like when Nasser nationalized the Suez Canal,” said one man at the center of the fray, viewing Morsi’s initiative as an act of strength. But not everyone was convinced. “This decision was made as if he was buying a kilo of dates,” yelled another over the debate’s din. “He made it too easily.”

But it’s not just Egyptians on the street who are having a hard time making sense of Morsi’s announcement. Even the country’s policy makers and political sophisticates are befuddled.