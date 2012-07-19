His riffs on Parisian office mores, meanwhile, are probably the most insightful—and funniest—in the book. He documents being routinely anguished about the nuances revolving around who and how to give les bises (greeting kisses): “It definitely wasn’t appropriate to kiss your boss, except when it was, though it was correct to kiss your underlings, except when it wasn’t.” Moreover, he recalls how it is nearly impossible to fire someone in France, even a worker who would “disappear for several days, whereabouts unknown.” The alternative, a colleague tells him, is “you simply stop giving them things to do … and they sit in a corner for a few years, and you hope they quit.” Baldwin also skewers the male staff, which habitually resorts to racist jokes for the sole purpose of taking a stand against “the grand evil that was political correctness”:

Either Murphy Brown never aired in France, or Paris was stuck in the early nineties. I hadn’t heard the term used in maybe ten years, but in our office politically correct came up twice a week. In meetings, if someone called your idea P.C., pay-say, there was no possible recovery. The label was nuclear. Anyone accused of pay-say during un brainstorming would be shouted down—Don’t be so American!—to sit shamefaced in his seat, excluded from the rest of the session.

He doles out his own social-political criticism as well, such as partly blaming Paris’s staleness on its pushing of foreigners to the outer parts of the city. According to Baldwin, “it took immigrants to give a city life, never mind friction—some tread as Paris tried to move its bulk forward into the twenty-first century.” Likewise, he remarks on the grievances by transit workers over Nicolas Sarkozy’s proposed reforms at the time, which in turn stalls the city: “I found the public-sector strikes in Paris a little ridiculous—more pantomime than struggle—never mind a pain in the ass.”

But Paris, I Love You is not a diatribe. For every grumble about Paris and its inhabitants, Baldwin has a bipolar swing about his surroundings, such as when he reflects on the press coverage of “bling-bling” Sarkozy’s courtship of Carla Bruni: “Sometimes the French were incredibly French—so cultured, so reliably contradictory—it thrilled me. There was nothing else to say. What a wonderful place.” Indeed, Baldwin, a concise and likable writer, frequently has a delightfully off-kilter way of capturing the city’s charms, as he does when describing the arrangement of its arrondissements: “They spiral out from the river like toilet water flushing in reverse and erupting out of the bowl—a corkscrew or what have you, a flattened pig’s tail, a whorling braid notched one to twenty.”

But all too often he limits his account by forcefully aiming his writing squarely at the McSweeney's/Stuff White People Like-type reader. Paris, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down is sprinkled with an Eggers-esque tone, along with pop-music references that seem to be made solely for liberal arts-educated Caucasians. (Starting with the book’s title, which is an allusion to the song “New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down” by the dance-punk band LCD Soundsystem.) All fine things in themselves, but their uses in Baldwin’s hands seem like straining, trying-too-hard endeavors. Ultimately, Paris, I Love You will never be regarded as an “important” book in the expat canon, but that doesn’t mean it is without its small appeals. The result is less Memoirs of Montparnasse and more a portrait of an artist as a young professional.