Correspondence

Geneva’s Israeli authors “impinged” their own character by willfully misrepresenting the Accord to the Israeli public. Though they claimed that it recognizes the right of the Jewish people to a state in the land of Israel and denies the Palestinians the right of return to pre-1967 Israel, the Accord does neither. The authors also denied the fact that the Accord violates every Israeli red line and offers concessions well beyond those made at Camp David and even at Taba, thereby rewarding three years of terrorism.

Jacoby appears to have an almost mystical belief in the power of diplomatic documents and in the willingness of the Palestinians to uphold them. Palestinian leaders have signed a series of agreements committing them to stopping terrorism and incitement, and they fulfilled none of them. Why should any rational Israeli expect Geneva to be different?

Finally, Jacoby accuses us of contrasting our sensitivity to Israel’s terror trauma with the supposed insensitivity of Geneva’s authors. In fact, we invoked our sensitivity to explain how hard it was for us to reject the allure of Geneva. Jacoby should read our article more carefully than he apparently has the Geneva Accord.

Who’s the boss?

I WAS RELIEVED THAT DAVID HAJDU’S think-piece on the “inauthenticity” of Bruce Springsteen was not another tired slagging of rich pop stars (“Tramps Like Who?” December 15). My relief proved short-lived. Hajdu’s complaint was something even more dubious: that Springsteen’s working-class-hero image is phony not because he’s rich but because he seldom writes introspectively about himself, only sympathetically about others.

Sorry if I sound like Tom Wolfe banging his social-realism drum, but what’s “inauthentic” about that? Is it not a sign of immaturity in young novelists when they can’t escape the bounds of their autobiography? Isn’t it the job of an artist to create, well, art--the world as he experiences it as well as how he sees others experiencing it? I agree with Hajdu that Springsteen can sometimes be clumsy; The Ghost of Tom Joad, his concept album about Mexican migrant workers, was too literally topical to have any lasting impact.

The same gripe might eventually apply to The Rising. But these are questions of taste and preference. To insist, as Hajdu seems to, that imagining oneself in others’ shoes is somehow less worthy than self-reflection is nonsense. I don’t care, frankly, to hear about Springsteen’s twilight life on an organic farm in Monmouth County, New Jersey-- despite growing up in a town roughly an hour’s drive from that redoubt. I couldn’t rouse myself to care, either, for his Tunnel of Love laments about a failed marriage to a model-actress.

I take Hajdu to be a fan of Springsteen. So am I. I won’t be so presumptuous as to speak for all of us, but I have a hunch: The day Bruce Springsteen stops writing about the lives of his fans is the day his fans stop listening to him.

Scott Galupo

The Washington Times

Washington, D.C.

I DON’T UNDERSTAND why Hajdu takes Springsteen to task for experimenting with other musical traditions such as the narcocorrido. No one would ever think to criticize Miles Davis for tapping into the “rich Latino tradition” in Sketches of Spain simply because it was “not Davis’s own”; indeed, Paul Simon and David Byrne have made careers of drawing from other cultures.

Jerry Stein

New York, New York

