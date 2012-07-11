Despite these valuable insights, however, Tibi’s depiction of Islamism is problematic. Most importantly, he fails to recognize any distinction between the vast array of Islamist organizations. Thus he argues that Islamists who espouse violence and those who denounce it are essentially the same, insisting that they “only differ over the means to be employed, not the goal itself.” More crudely, he wishes to discourage “the assumption that there is a distinction between ‘moderate Islamists’ and ‘terrorists.’” Thus whether Islamists act peacefully or violently is unimportant to him. But if it is not the actions of Islamists that one should use to judge them, then surely it is their words? Not for Tibi. He warns the reader to “be extremely cautious about taking Islamists’ words at face value.” One is left dumbfounded. If neither their words nor their deeds properly reflect Islamists’ “true” intentions, then on what basis can one make an assessment? Tibi offers no way out of this puzzle.

Since he assumes all Islamists are essentially the same, he sees no difference between al-Qaida and Turkey’s Freedom and Justice Party (AKP), which rules a NATO member-state currently fighting Al Qaeda in Afghanistan. Nor does he distinguish between intellectuals such as Tariq Ramadan and the Taliban. To be clear, Tariq Ramadan is certainly a problematic figure. In the pages of this magazine and then in his book, Flight of the Intellectuals, Paul Berman has clearly demonstrated that Ramadan engages in doublespeak on liberalism and fails to condemn abhorrent acts. Similarly, the AKP has shown troubling authoritarian tendencies and has opened space for anti-Semitism in Turkey. Still, one does not have to be an apologist for Tariq Ramadan or the AKP to recognize that they are not analogous to Al Qaeda. Women are not beaten for immodesty on the streets Istanbul as they were in Kabul, and the AKP has not called for anything even remotely resembling Taliban-style rule. The difference between various Islamists is not, as Tibi would have it, simply a debate on the means to achieve a shared goal. The goal itself is very different.

Tibi’s lumping of these groups and intellectuals together results from his failure to take his own argument about Islamism as an “invented tradition” to its logical conclusion. If Islamists neologisms such as “Islamic State” and “Islamic System” did not exist in classical Islam, then it follows that they have no intrinsic meaning. One cannot look to Islamic history and find an example of an “Islamic system.” Therefore Islamists need to define these terms. Yet most Islamists have not attempted to do so, and they generally employ them to avoid the messy business of suggesting concrete policies or defining their ideology. It is much easier for everyone to simply agree that “Islam is the solution” and not discuss the divisive details.

Tibi falls into their trap by assuming that everyone who employs the words “Sharia” or “Islamic State” is using them in the same way. This is not the case. Feisal Abdul Rauf, of the Ground Zero Islamic community center, has argued that the American Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution are the embodiment of Islamic values and the Sharia. Therefore, Rauf asserts, America is a “Sharia compliant state.” It should be obvious that Rauf’s definition of Sharia is worlds apart from what the Taliban proposes in Afghanistan. Rauf may be significantly more liberal than Ramadan or the AKP, but his example makes clear that using the same terms does not equate to shared policies or even shared ideology. This is as true in the language of Islamism as it is in other political language. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea clearly has a different conception of democracy than most Americans.

Tibi’s understanding of Islamism as possessing an essential and unchangeable nature is not just problematic theoretically. It also leads to bad analysis and forces him to bend facts. For example, he states that the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt “disguised” itself as the Wasat Party. In fact, the Wasat Party was formed by a group of Muslim Brothers who were dissatisfied with the Brotherhood’s hardline tendencies. They broke off to form their own significantly more liberal, though far less popular party. This was not a debate over the means for achieving an Islamic state. Both the Brotherhood and the Wasat Party favored elections, not violence. They disagreed over what the Islamic state would be. Tibi’s conception of Islamism, therefore, possesses no way to explain the existence of the Wasat Party.