There are plenty of establishment-sanctioned Super PACs at work in this year’s Senate and Congressional races—the Democratic Majority PAC, the Republican Club for Growth Action and American Crossroads. But they’re not alone in spending gobs of cash on these elections.

In state-level races across the country, Citizens United has also given rise to a random array of super PACs paid for by the buddies of Congressional primary candidates, say, or by individuals who don’t like the ideology of the anointed candidate and happen to have some $500,000 lying around that they can kick in on behalf of a challenger. And depending on the race, they can really pack a punch. (See: Thomas Massie, KY-4).

So from now until November 6, we'll be keeping tabs on the capricious forces bearing down on local races across the country. Look Plankward every Monday (yes, we know today is a Tuesday; we got a late start) for a roundup of the super PACs that have made their first independent expenditures—in layman's terms, spent money for the first time—in the previous week. Some will be inconsequential, but others might become critical players. (And some super PACS start small and grow, so click the name of the PAC for a permanent link to their FEC filings, which are updated whenever they make new expenditures.) Here are this past week’s:

American Sunrise