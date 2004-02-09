It is, of course, true that almost no one predicted a September 11-like attack, and few correctly identified Islamic terrorists as the chief post-cold-war security threat to the United States. But the ways in which The New War missed the mark are nevertheless revealing. They show the extent to which Kerry was influenced by the criminal investigations of his early Senate career, his preference for viewing post-cold-war security more as a matter for law enforcement than the military, and his tendency to describe problems ad nauseam without offering a clear and bold course of action.

PROFILES OF KERRY tend to skip over the freelance investigations he conducted into drug-running and money-laundering in Central America in the 1980s. But they were some of the most interesting and important work of his Senate career. Soon after coming to Washington in 1985, Kerry started to get tips about shady arms-dealers tied to Nicaragua’s Reagan-backed Contra rebels. Kerry opened a probe that led him to Oliver North’s covert operations and ultimately revealed that the CIA had turned a blind eye to drug-trafficking in the region— reinforcing his sense, acquired in Vietnam, that the U.S. foreign policy establishment was often corrupt. (“Our covert agencies have converted themselves to channels for drugs,” Kerry raged in 1987.) Kerry’s probing led him down other paths as well: first to the major drug-trafficking operations of Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega and then to money-laundering at the now-infamous Bank of Credit and Commerce International. It was these inquiries that formed the basis of The New War, which Kerry called “an attempt to bring together that decade of work into an understandable whole.”

Despite Kerry’s current spin that his book was a premonition of September 11-style terrorism, The New War reveals a man concerned mainly about crime, not warfare. Kerry even argues that “[t]he damage done by international crime is rarely as specific and dramatic as that of a terrorist attack, but in fact it is greater.” Hence, the book’s ominous central theme: that “powerful new criminal enterprises threaten the stability of whole nations and challenge our standards of civilization.” For just under 200 pages, Kerry describes how chaos in post-Soviet Russia, market expansion in China, drug wars in Central America, and other forces were breeding new super-criminal groups—the most fearsome being the Italian and Russian mafias, the mob-like yakuza, the Columbian drug cartels, and the felonious Chinese “triads.” These groups, Kerry wrote, were growing ever-more skilled at buying off government leaders, smuggling drugs, running arms, and committing high-tech fraud and theft.

Unlike some conservatives at the time, who sought to pump up China as a new cold-war-style rival, Kerry didn’t single out other nations as rising foes. He astutely realized that any “new war” would likely be waged by nonstate actors unconstrained by international borders. Yet he failed to acknowledge even the possibility that those threats could be military. That view showed in the positions Kerry took in the mid-’90s, questioning the size of America’s defense and intelligence budgets—positions that may also stem from his innate suspicion of the covert military and CIA operatives best-suited to fight terrorists (the sort of people Kerry exposed in his Central American investigations and who committed some heinous acts in Vietnam).

Kerry probably kicks himself for it today, but in 1997 he apparently didn’t have much to say about Islamic fundamentalism. The name Osama bin Laden does not appear in The New War, even though, by the time Kerry wrote his book, bin Laden had become a notorious figure (as evidenced by an August 1996 New York Times front-pager identifying bin Laden as a frightening anti-American terrorist with ties to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing). To be sure, few people were paying as much attention to bin Laden in the ‘90s as they should have been. And other experts were warning at the time that, as Kerry quotes former CIA director James Woolsey saying, “international organized crime ... [has] become a matter of national security.”