See No Evil

The mangling of the Motherland story was only part of a pattern of dangerously naive reporting that has been developing for five years. In August 1999, Boris Yeltsin appointed Putin— then head of the Federal Security Service, the successor agency to the KGB— as his new prime minister. That September, Russia began a second bloody offensive in Chechnya, where a cease-fire of sorts had been maintained for three years. By December, Russia’s airwaves were dominated by xenophobic rhetoric, occasioned by the new war and a parliamentary election. A new party known only for its loyalty to Putin took a chunk of the seats in the Duma in the mid-December election. On New Year’s Eve, Yeltsin resigned, effectively handing the presidency to Putin, who would now be acting president until the special election, for which he would be the only candidate with enough time to prepare.

None of this resembled a functioning democracy, but most American journalists opted to report the miracle of a peaceful handover of power. Two days after Yeltsin’s resignation, the Times ran an article comparing Putin to both Theodore and Franklin D. Roosevelt as a potential visionary leader for Russia. The Times quoted precisely two sources — Putin himself and his mentor, the former mayor of St. Petersburg, Anatoly Sobchak, who claimed that Putin was “a convinced supporter of the market economy.” Then, the U.S. media spent late 1999 and early 2000 speculating about Putin’s persona. Putin himself refused to say anything about his plans for the country or his political views. Instead of reporting that: this was a worrisome sign, behavior more befitting a secret agent than a presidential candidate, American journalists looked for clues elsewhere and found them in a think tank Putin had formed to create a plan of liberal economic reforms. The Times ran a 1,500-word story on the think tank a week after the presidential election, drawing the conclusion that the new administration would deliver everything from “an overhaul of Russia’s cumbersome tax code to a streamlining of its infamous bureaucracies”— with little evidence that Putin actually would do so. Putin began to gain an undeserved reputation in the West as an economic reformer.

The new Russian president began his official tenure in May 2000 and moved to shut down the only non-state-owned national TV network and other media outlets that belonged to the same company. (At the time, I was working at one of the magazines owned by this company.) This would have been a good time for American journalists to inform their readers that Putin was starting to look like a dictator—and stories using such phrasing as “authoritarian tendencies” did appear—but then an American citizen was appointed to run the hijacked TV network, and the U.S. media let the story fizzle. The Times, in an editorial, expressed the far-fetched hope that the American would not “do Mr. Putin’s bidding,” and the subject appeared closed, at least for major U.S. media outlets—even though the American minder was ultimately fired and the station did not become any freer.

Over the next year, Putin got more good U.S. press. He solidified his U.S. reputation as an economic reformer, instituting a flat 13 percent income tax, which was billed in The Wall Street Journal as a revolutionary move to simplify the Russian tax system and induce Russians to start paying taxes. What went unreported was that, at the same time, the government increased and complicated the payroll tax. Later, it did away with exemptions from the value-added tax (VAT) and created a hideous new bureaucratic system for paying VAT, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of all collected taxes. In other words, the government slightly simplified the tax system for individuals—the vast majority of whom do not file tax returns anyway, since their taxes are deducted by employers—and significantly complicated them for businesses. Odd actions for an economic reformer.

But, since the Russian economy has continued growing—thanks to high oil prices—there was no real motivation for American journalists to look beyond official Kremlin claims. Putin maintained his reputation as an economic reformer even as he supported measures that severely limited immigration to- and migration within—Russia, exacerbating the problems of Russia’s workforce, which is aging and not concentrated in geographical regions where labor is needed. This looked less like economic reform and more like something that might draw the support of ultranationalist Zhirinovsky.

Meanwhile, the U.S. press portrayed Putin as not only an economic but also a judicial liberal. Yet Putin actually dismantled the judicial reforms of the ‘90s, cutting back the jurisdiction of jury trials and strengthening the role of the too-powerful prosecutor’s office, which not only conducts investigations and brings charges but is also vested with the power to “oversee court conduct.” The U.S. media, however, lauded these changes as the dawning of the rule of law. The Journal concluded that Putin’s judicial-reform bills “show a leader determined to overhaul some of Russia’s most conservative institutions, and face down its most entrenched vested interests in the process.”

And then the story took the ultimate nosedive. After September 11, 2001, Russia became America’s strategic partner in the war on terrorism, which has meant that Putin can get away with the continuing carnage in Chechnya and just about anything else. It can be embarrassing to read stories from 2001 and 2002, which completely glossed over Russia’s problems. Take a Los Angeles Times editorial from November 2001 that ended this way: “Never mind for now the remaining political and policy differences between the two countries....[T]here’s nothing wrong with reveling for a warm moment in the changes today.”

WHY DO THE British and Canadian journalists get the Russian story right while the U.S. media can’t? For one, the U.S. media has, in recent years, drastically slashed Russia bureaus, while the European press corps has suffered less attrition. Some offices, such as that of U.S. News and World Report, my former employer, were simply shuttered; others were cut down drastically. ABC, which used to occupy an entire building in Moscow, is down to one person. Other Moscow bureaus, including those of the Journal, The Boston Globe, and the San Francisco Chronicle, are increasingly used as bases to send reporters to cover the war on terrorism in Central Asia. Even publications that have maintained bureaus don’t seem to care about them. The New York Times rotated virtually its entire Moscow bureau last summer, sending in an inexperienced group of reporters just months before the Russian election. And the fact that former Russia hands hold positions at the top of many U.S. publications (Bill Keller, executive editor of the Times, for starters) may present another obstacle to good reporting today. Many of these former Russia experts are familiar with the Russia of the early ‘90s, a more democratic and generally happier place. As Russia’s political landscape changed, many of these editors did not keep in touch with the developments, yet they were still dictating tile coverage.

But the biggest barrier to good U.S. journalism about Russia is the nature of U.S. journalism. American reporters are trained to rely on other people to tell their stories. In most places in the world, the primary sources of information for foreign correspondents are their local colleagues: American journalists rely on the local media to tell them what the story is and then on local journalists to point them toward sources, nuance, and interesting bits of background. It’s a perfectly reasonable arrangement—as long as the local media are free of censorship. Five years ago, the Russian media were basically free, if vulnerable to government or corporate influence. Now, nearly all national broadcast media and much of the print media are controlled by the state. The change has been so sudden and drastic that even the Russians working for the few remaining independent newspapers haven’t figured out how to operate: whether, in essence, to scream that the king is dead or to try to gently raise the question of the king’s health. Yet foreign correspondents continue going to their familiar Sources-Russian TV channels, newspapers, and print and broadcast journalists— no matter how much the Russians and their allegiances may have changed. The result is that American media repeat the propaganda printed in Russian newspapers. Even when, on occasion, the American reporter actually gets a quote offering an alternative viewpoint to one expressed in a Russian newspaper, he has allowed the Russian newspaper to frame the debate—and state-sanctioned debate in an authoritarian country rarely contains even shreds of truth. This is how we get surreal stories: a fixed election as the authentic expression of Russia’s electorate.

But, if the story told by the Russian media cannot be trusted, where is the journalist to find an alternative narrative? A logical place to look would be the U.S. government. That was where reporters looked in the bad old days of the cold war and where most international stories in the U.S. media originate today. But Washington is telling the same story—one of Russia “inching toward democracy,” of Putin’s friendly and cooperative soul, of Russia as a partner in the fight against terrorism. Much of this story simply isn’t true. The vaunted partnership in the war on terrorism amounts largely, on the U.S. side, to ignoring the Chechnya problem and, on the Russian side, to acquiescing to U.S. use of Central Asian air bases—and to nothing on Iraq or Iran, where Russia still plans to build a nuclear reactor. But, because of the hyped ongoing honeymoon between the two countries, the State Department, even when it chooses to criticize Russia, goes very easy.

THE BRITISH, THE French, and even the Canadians are lucky. In their journalistic tradition, a correspondent is allowed to inject some editorial perspective, to discuss what he sees—a fascist running for parliament, a democracy wilting, a King dying. An American reporter apparently can’t trust his or her own eyes unless he or she can back them up with a quote. But the only potential sources of quotes about the sad demise of Russian democracy are the few people who’ve chosen to break with the national consensus. To afford them the credibility of a news source, American journalists would have to break with their own national consensus, the Russian national consensus, and, it seems, the professional consensus.

This isn’t a new problem for U.S. reporting from Russia or for U.S. journalism in general. In the 1930s, Times correspondent Walter Duranty ignored the evidence before his very eyes to report that there was no famine in Ukraine; his Pulitzer Prize still hangs in the Times’ hallway. In the 1950s, Times correspondents Harrison Salisbury and Max Frankel based their reports from Russia primarily on stories published in the Soviet press. All the while he was stationed in Moscow, Salisbury begged his bosses at the Times to precede his stories with a disclaimer stating that the Soviet censor cleared them. He never succeeded.

It wasn’t until the late ‘70s, in fact—six decades after the Bolsheviks came to power, four decades after the Great Terror began—that Soviet dissidents came to be seen as an appropriate source for U.S. media. The Motherland Party and its nasty allies inside and out of the Kremlin could get a lot done in 40 to 60 years.

Masha Gessen has been U.S. NEWS AND WORLD REPORT’S Moscow bureau chief and is currently a Nieman Fellow at Harvard.

This article appeared in the February 9, 2004 issue of the magazine.