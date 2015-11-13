Wedtech and its lobbyists saw one promising angle. In June 1983 Pyatt had been appointed acting assistant secretary, yet it had become clear that the White House would not nominate him for the position. Secretary of the Navy John Lehman favored Pyatt’s appointment. But Lehman, now a managing director at Paine Webber, says the White House personnel office had been explicit that the assistantship was “a Presidential Level 4 appointment, and only a political appointee would be considered. Pyatt was a registered independent, and he was a career civil servant.”

The Wedtech officials who are cooperating with McKay’s investigation have offered two accounts of what happened at this point. According to one account, Wedtech executives, through Nofziger or Bragg, offered Pyatt a deal: they would secure his confirmation through their contacts in Washington, and he would award them the pontoon contract. The other account appears in an FBI memo based on conversations with Moreno, who, along with Mariotta, handled the company’s political entanglements. The memo, uncovered by the New York Daily News, identifies Lehman as the ultimate opponent of the Wedtech contract, and identifies the ubiquitous James Jenkins, who took a job with Wedtech later that year, as the man who “refrained from authorizing” Lehman’s nomination of Pyatt. “If Lehman dropped his opposition” to the Wedtech bid, the memo quotes Morena, Jenkins would let the nomination proceed.

Lehman insists that the Wedtech bid was too small for him to deal with. A govenrmetn soruce says that the former Navy secretary did meet with Nofziger, Wedtech’s lobbyist, before the awarding of the contract. But there is no evidence Lehman made any deal with Wedtech. On behalf of Pyatt, Navy spokeswoman Lt. Kippy Burns responds, “Secretary Pyatt never had any discussions with any Wedtech official concerning his nomination as assistant secretary of the Navy for shipbuilding and logistics.” Pyatt also told the congressional hearing that he had no contact with Bragg or Nofziger prior to awarding the contract, and there is no corroborating evidence that he did so.

But somebody or something unstuck the Pyatt nomination. On April 16, 1984, Everett Pyatt was nominated by President Reagan as assistant secretary of the Navy for shipbuilding and logistics. On April 17 Wedtech was notified it would receive the contract. What did the trick? Could it have been Meese, or his action arm, James Jenkins? “There’s always scuttlebutt and gossip,” says Lehman, who refused to comment further. A number of former high-ranking Navy officials failed to return repeated phone calls. One of Meese’s attorneys, James Rocap, says that Pyatt’s nomination had nothing to do with Wedtech, and adds that Meese knew only very generally of the pontoon bid, “presumably from Wallach.”

Meese never paid Wallach, or his other attorney, Leonard Garment, for their representation throughout 1984. The government did, however. In late March, a month after the confirmation hearings had begun, a different special prosecutor, Jacob Stein, was appointed to look into allegations that Meese had failed to include on financial-disclosure forms a $15,000 loan to his wife from one Edwin Thomas, and that he had used his influence with the White House personnel office to get three members of the Thomas family appointed to federal jobs. By the fall Stein had concluded that the information did not amount to an indictable offense, hearings resumed, and the Meese nomination was passed by the Senate in February 1985.

An amendment to the 1978 act governing special prosecutors provides that the government will reimburse reasonable legal expenses if no indictment is returned. Garment and Wallach submitted a bill for $720,000, a federal judge awarded Garment about $400,000 and Wallach about $70,000, and that, says Garment, “was the end of it.” The additional work of aiding Meese in the confirmation process, he says, was “written off as residual representation.” Wallach, it seems, was paid not once but twice for representing Meese—neither time by Meese himself.

The missing link in this story, of course, is whether Meese knew that Wedtech had paid Wallach to represent him at his confirmation hearing. There’s no evidence he did. IN the end, no payment was needed since the government paid for the cost of Meese’s representation in the special prosecutor investigation, and the confirmation help was thrown in as a free extra. But in February and March 1984, while Wedtech’s bid still hung in the balance, Meese had no reason to believe that the government would pick up his tab.

Rocap, Meese’s lawyer, argues that there would have been no tab, since Meese was not formally represented during the hearings. But Wallach said at the time, and Meese adviser Tom Korologos confirms, that Wallach was acting as a legal adviser to Meese throughout the nomination process. Either Wallach was lying to Wedtech, and Meese fully intended to pay him, or the incipient attorney general knew he was getting something for nothing—from Wallach, if not from Wedtech. Meanwhile, Meese felt no apparent qualms about using his position in government to do Wallach valuable favors as well.

A more cautious man might have avoided Wedtech once he became the highest law enforcement officer in the land. Not Ed Meese. In May 1985 Wallach steered Meese to Wedtech financial consultant Franklyn Chinn for the investment of a $60,000 “limited blind partnership.” Chinn is currently facing racketeering charges for his role in Wedtech, along with Wallach and fellow financier Rusty Kent London.

And it was only in 1985, oddly enough, that Meese met those wonderful Bronx contractors he’d been putting in a good word for all those years. Wallach, Nofziger, and Bragg had always served as the intermediaries. At the Ambassadors Ball late that year, according to one account, Wallach conveyed a party of Wedtech officials and wives over to the corner where Ed Meese and his wife, Ursula, were standing. Mrs. Meese saw them first and, without a word of introduction, burst out, “Oh, you must be the boys from Wedtech!” Ed Meese finally shook hands with his grateful beneficiaries. It must have been a beautiful moment.